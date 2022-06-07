Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 7 June 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Environmental Performance Index 2022, National Air Sports Policy 2022 and Khelo India Youth Games among others.

1. What is India's rank on Environmental Performance Index 2022?

a) 166

b) 170

c) 180

d) 120

2. Which country has topped the Environmental Performance Index 2022?

a) Finland

b) Sweden

c) Denmark

d) Switzerland

3. Who launched India's first National Air Sports Policy 2022?

a) Amit Shah

b) Anurag Thakur

c) Jyotiraditya Scindia

d) Rajnath Singh

4. Which city will host 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals?

a) Laos

b) Beijing

c) Tokyo

d) Glasgow

5. Which country is hosting the Bonn Climate Change Conference 2022?

a) Denmark

b) South Africa

c) Poland

d) Egypt

6. Which state is hosting the Khelo India Youth Games this year?

a) Haryana

b) Uttar Pradesh

c) Odisha

d) Telangana

7. What is the name of NASA's Venus Mission?

a) Van Gogh

b) Picasso

c) DAVINCI

d) Michelangelo

8. When is World Food Safety Day observed?

a) June 5th

b) June 6th

c) June 7th

d) June 9th

Answers

1. (c) 180

India has been ranked at the bottom of the 2022 Environmental Performance Index. India was ranked at 180 with a score of 18.9, which is the lowest among 180 countries in the index that evaluated the environmental performance of these countries. India's performance has gone down by 0.6 scores in the last decade, while our neighbours have done better including Pakistan, which is ranked at 176 and Bangladesh that is at 177.

2. (c) Denmark

Denmark is ranked at the top of the Environmental Performance Index 2022 with a total score of 77.9, followed by United Kingdom at second rank with a score of 77.7 and Finland at third rank with a score of 76.5. Malta is ranked fourth with a score of 75.2 and Sweden is ranked fifth with a score of 72.7.

3. (c) Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched India's first-ever National Air Sports Policy-2022 in New Delhi on June 7, 2022. The main objective of the policy is to include India among the top air sporting nations by 2030. The policy aims to provide a safe, affordable and sustainable air sports ecosystem in the country. The air sports policy will promote eleven air sports including ballooning, aerobatics, gliding, powered aircraft, parachuting and rotorcraft.

4. (d) Glasgow

The International Tennis Federation announced on June 7, 2022 that Great Britain's Lawn Tennis Association has been selected to host the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The finals will be held at the indoor hard courts at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland from November 8 to 13, 2022. This is the fourth time that Great Britain has hosted the Finals of the largest annual international team competition in women's sport.

5. (d) Egypt

The Bonn annual UN Climate Change Conference 2022 began on June 6, 2022 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The conference is designed to lay the groundwork for success of COP27. This is the first time that the governments are meeting since the conclusion of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow in November 2021.

6. (a) Haryana

The 4th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games is being held from June 4 to June 13, 2022 in Panchkula, Haryana. The sporting event is seeing participation from almost 85,000 players, coaches and support staff from across the country. The inaugural Khelo India Youth Games was won by Haryana in 2018.

7. (c) DAVINCI

NASA is planning to launch DAVINCI mission (Deep Atmosphere Venus Investigation of Noble gases, Chemistry, and Imaging) to Venus in 2029. The mission will send a spacecraft and probe to Venus to unravel unsolved mysteries of the planet.

8. (c) June 7th

The World Food Safety Day is observed every year across the world on June 7th. The day is observed to detect, manage and avert airborne diseases as well as to improve human health. The day also aims to raise awareness of the health hazards that are associated with unsafe food and for highlighting the significance of maintaining hygiene in day-to-day life.

