Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 6 June 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Norovirus cases, Noida International Airport and Roland Garros 2022 among others.

1. Two cases of Norovirus have been discovered in which Indian state?

a) Madhya Pradesh

b) Kerala

c) Karnataka

d) Tamil Nadu

2. Which company has bagged the contract to build the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar, UP?

a) GMR Group

b) Adani Group

c) Tata Projects

d) Hindustan Construction Company

3. The 171st birth anniversary of Angelo Moriondo was observed on June 6. He is known as the Godfather of which among the following inventions?

a) Hair Dryer

b) Typewriter

c) Expresso Machine

d) Light Bulb

4. Who was Satyendra Nath Bose?

a) Freedom Fighter

b) Social Reformer

c) Mathematician

d) Astronomer

5. India will hand over 12 high speed interceptor boats to which nation during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit?

a) Indonesia

b) Vietnam

c) Mauritius

d) Maldives

6. Who won men's singles final at Roland Garros 2022?

a) Rafael Nadal

b) Alexander Zverev

c) Casper Ruud

d) Novak Djokovic

7. Which country has won FIH Hockey 5s 2022?

a) India

b) Poland

c) Sweden

d) Switzerland

8. Who has become the first England player to complete 17,000 runs in International cricket?

a) Joss Butler

b) Joe Root

c) Ben Stokes

d) Jonny Bairstow

Answers

1. (b) Kerala

The Kerala government confirmed two cases of Norovirus in children on June 5, 2022. Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed that norovirus infection has been detected in two children in the Vizhinjam area of capital Thiruvananthapuram and their health condition is stable. Norovirus, which spreads through contaminated food and water, is known to be 'highly contagious'.

2. (c) Tata Projects

Tata Projects, the infrastructure, and construction arm of Tata Group, has won the contract to construct the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar, in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

3. (c) Expresso Machine

The 171st birth anniversary of Angelo Moriondo, an inventor of the Espresso Machine, was celebrated by Google with an interesting Doodle on June 6, 2022. Google honored the Godfather of Espresso Machine with an animated Doodle, which is a delight, particularly for Coffee lovers. Angelo Moriondo was credited for patenting the earliest known Espresso Machine back in 1884.

4. (c) Mathematician

Google paid tribute to Indian physicist and mathematician Satyendra Nath Bose with an artistic doodle showcasing him performing an experiment on June 4th. It was on June 4, 1924, that Satyendra Nath Bose sent his quantum formulations to Albert Einstein, who termed it as a significant discovery in quantum mechanics.

5. (b) Vietnam

Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh will hand over 12 high speed interceptor boats during his three-day visit to Vietnam later this week. He will also visit an army software park that is being established with Indian funding. He will also hold discussions with the top Vietnamese leadership and review India's defence cooperation with Vietnam as well.

6. (a) Rafael Nadal

The clay court champion Rafael Nadal has won his 14th French Open title and 22nd Grand Slam after beating first-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud in the men's singles final on June 5, 2022. Nadal beat the 23-year Norwegian tennis player in three straight sets of 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to claim the Roland Garros title.

7. (b) Poland

India made a magnificent comeback from being three-goal down to beat Poland by 6-4 in a pulsating FIH Hockey 5s Final to clinch the inaugural championship on June 5, 2022. Indian Hockey team, who had topped the five-team league standings with three wins and one draw en route final, ended their campaign at FIH Hockey 5s Championship with an unbeaten record.

8. (b) Joe Root

Joe Root has become the first English player to complete 17000 runs in International cricket. He scored an unbeaten 115 runs in 170 balls while chasing a target of 277 runs to lead his team to a 5-wicket win over New Zealand in the first Test at Lord's to take a 1-0 lead in the three match Test series. The former England Test skipper also became the second English player and 14th overall to complete 10000 runs in Test cricket.

