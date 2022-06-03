Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 3 June 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as India's first liquid Mirror Telescope, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, Uttarakhand bypoll and Turkey's new name among others.

1. India's first Liquid Mirror Telescope has been commissioned in which state?

a) Sikkim

b) Uttarakhand

c) Gujarat

d) Arunachal Pradesh

2. Which nation has reported a record number of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever?

a) Iraq

b) Iran

c) Turkey

d) Zimbabwe

3. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami won a crucial bypoll from which seat?

a) Khatima

b) Purola

c) Badrinath

d) Champawat

4. Which among the following countries has officially changed its name?

a) Israel

b) Iraq

c) Turkey

d) Italy

5. When is World Bicycle Day observed?

a) June 1st

b) June 2nd

c) June 3rd

d) June 4th

6. When will nominations for Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2021 close?

a) June 15th

b) June 16th

c) June 21st

d) June 30th

7. India signed three MoUs for cultural exchange, cooperation in youth matters and visa free regime for officials with which nation on June 2nd?

a) Gabon

b) Senegal

c) Germany

d) Slovakia

Answers

1. (b) Uttarakhand

India's first liquid-mirror telescope has been commissioned atop a mountain in the Himalayan region in Uttarakhand. The telescope will help identify transient or variable objects such as asteroids, space debris, supernovae, and gravitational lenses. The telescope is India’s first and Asia’s largest liquid mirror telescope.

2. (a) Iraq

A deadly nose bleed fever, called as the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), has claimed at least 19 lives and infected around 111 people in Iraq, as per the World Health Organisation. The deadly fever has a high mortality rate and no vaccine as of now, as per experts. The nose bleed fever is causing severe bleeding internally and externally, causing people to bleed to death. So far, the virus has caused death in almost two-fifth of the total number of cases. The surge in cases of fever this year has shocked the officials as it is far higher than the numbers recorded in 43 years since the virus was first detected in Iraq in 1979.

3. (d) Champawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami won the crucial bypoll in Uttarakhand to retain his Chief Ministerial post. He had earlier lost from Khatima seat in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022. In the bypolls, he contested from Champawat and won by a margin of over 55000 votes.

4. (c) Turkey

Turkey New Name: Turkey will now be officially known as Turkiye at the United Nations after it agreed to officially recognise the name change on June 1, 2022 following a request from the Turkish government. Turkey had begun its campaign to rebrand itself in December 2021. One of the key reasons for the image rebrand is the association of the country with the Turkey bird. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said in December, "Türkiye is the best representation and expression of the Turkish people."

5. (c) June

World Bicycle Day is observed globally on June 3rd to encourage the use of bicycles among the people. The day highlights the significance of bicycles and how a simple yet effective mode of transport helps one to indulge in physical activities in the most convenient and the easiest way.

6. (b) June 16th

The nominations for Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2021 will close on June 16, 2022. The award is conferred by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to recognize the achievements of persons associated in the field of adventure and to encourage young people to develop the spirit of endurance, risk-taking, cooperative teamwork and quick, ready and effective reflexes in challenging situations. The award comprises a bronze statuette, a certificate, a blazer with a silken tie or a saree and an award money of Rs. 15 Lakh.

7. (b) Senegal

India signed three MoUs during the talks held between Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Senegal President Macky Sall for cultural exchange, cooperation in youth matters and visa-free regime for officials on June 2, 2022. The agreements were signed during the visit of the Vice President, which is the first-ever high-level Indian visit to Senegal and is taking place at a time when both countries are celebrating 60 years of their diplomatic relations.

READ ALSO: Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 2 June 2022