Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 2 June 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as James Webb Space Telescope first images, NIC Director General, worldwide educational app launch and caste-based census among others.

1. When will James Webb Space Telescope send back its first full colour images?

a) June 10th

b) June 21st

c) June 30th

d) July 12th

2. Who has been appointed as the new Director General of National Informatics Centre?

a) Anwar Hussain Shaik

b) Vinai Kumar Saxena

c) Rajiv Kumar

d) Rajesh Gera

3. Who among the following has launched a worldwide educational application?

a) Sourav Ganguly

b) Virender Sehwag

c) Sachin Tendulkar

d) Anil Kumble

4. Which state observes its foundation day on June 2nd?

a) Jharkhand

b) Uttarakhand

c) Chhattisgarh

d) Telangana

5. Sheryl Sandberg has stepped down as the Chief Operating Officer of which company?

a) Alphabet

b) Meta

c) Google

d) Microsoft

6. Ukraine will face which country in the FIFA World Cup 2022 European Playoff decider on June 5th?

a) Sweden

b) North Macedonia

c) Poland

d) Wales

7. Which state's Chief Minister has announced plans to conduct a caste-based census?

a) UP

b) Bihar

c) Odisha

d) Telangana

Answers

1. (d) July 12th

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope will send back its first full-colour images and spectroscopic data on July 12, 2022. The telescope is the largest and most complex observatory ever launched into space. It was launched by NASA in partnership with ESA (European Space Agency) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) on December 25, 2021. The telescope had been going through a six-month period of preparation before it can begin science work, during which it was calibrating its instruments to its space environment and aligning its mirrors.

2. (d) Rajesh Gera

Rajesh Gera took over as the Director General of National Informatics Centre (NIC) on May 31, 2022. He was earlier serving as the Deputy Director General in NIC. He has been associated with NIC for more than 31 years. Rajesh Gera has previously headed several prominent divisions in the NIC including satellite network division, video conferencing division and aadhaar authentication division.

3. (a) Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President and former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly announced on June 1, 2022 that he has launched a worldwide educational application. With the announcement, he shut down all speculations surrounding his resignation as President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

4. (d) Telangana

Telangana State Formation Day is observed every year on June 2nd. Telangana was carved out of the unified Andhra Pradesh on June 2, 2014, after a massive people’s movement that had lasted several decades, making it the youngest Indian state. Telangana was India’s 29th state when it was formed. However, it became the 28th state after Jammu and Kashmir's statehood was withdrawn and it was bifurcated into two union territories in August 2019.

5. (b) Meta

Sheryl Sandberg announced on June 1, 2022 that she is stepping down as the Chief Operating Officer of Facebook parent company 'Meta'. Sheryl announced that she will leave after a 14-year tenure that included helping steer scandal-prone Facebook to advertising dominance. The 52-year old has been one of the most influential women in Silicon Valley and her departure has come at a time when the social media giant faces an uncertain future and fierce competition.

6. (d) Wales

The last European playoff decider will now be played between Ukraine and Wales on June 5, 2022. Ukraine beat Scotland 3-1 in the play-off semi-final clash at Hampden Park on June 1, 2022 in their first competitive match since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th to set stage for the European playoff final.

7. (b) Bihar

The Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar announced on June 1, 2022, that a caste-based count rather than a census will be held in Bihar to avoid any conflict. The announcement regarding the Caste-based census in Bihar was made after an all-party meeting on a caste census. The Chief Minister also said that all the parties, including BJP has agreed on a caste-based census in one of the largest states of India.

