Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 1 June 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, Gallantry Awards 2022 and GSAT communications satellite launch among others.

1. How many teams will compete in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024?

a) 16

b) 18

c) 20

d) 24

2. How many armed forces personnel were honoured with the Kirti Chakra by the President on May 31, 2022?

a) 3

b) 4

c) 2

d) 1

3. When will ISRO launch GSAT-24 communications satellite?

a) June 10th

b) June 15th

c) June 22nd

d) July 1st

4. Which nation has rejected India’s wheat consignment?

a) Israel

b) US

c) Turkey

d) Hungary

5. When is World Milk Day observed?

a) May 29th

b) May 30th

c) May 31st

d) June 1st

6. Israel has signed its first free trade deal with which Arab country?

a) Qatar

b) UAE

c) Saudi Arabia

d) Oman

7. Which team has won the bronze medal in men's event at Asia Cup Hockey 2022?

a) Japan

b) Indonesia

c) Malaysia

d) India

Answers

1. (c) 20

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 featuring record 20 teams will take place in the USA and the West Indies. The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 pathway will begin from June with the first set of qualifying events scheduled to be held in Europe.

2. (d) 1

The President, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces conferred one Kirti Chakra (Posthumously) and 14 Shaurya Chakras including eight posthumously to the armed forces personnel at the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2022 (Phase II) held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 31, 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were present on the occasion.

3. (c) June 22nd

India's communication satellite GSAT-24 is scheduled for launch on June 22nd, confirmed Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in its mission statement on May 31, 2022. The satellite will be launched aboard Ariane-V rocket by Arianespace from Kourou in French Guiana.

4. (c) Turkey

Turkey has denied permission to an Indian Wheat consignment over phytosanitary concerns over the wheat export. The latest move by the Turkish authorities prompted a ship to initiate its return journey on May 29, 2022.

5. (d) June 1st

World Milk Day is observed every year on June 1 to recognize milk as global food and to celebrate the dairy industry. World Milk Day 2022 also highlights the significance of milk and the role that it plays in a healthy diet. Milk Day was adopted by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations and since then World Milk Day has been celebrated with events and campaigns promoting the benefits of the milk and dairy products.

6. (b) UAE

Israel signed a free trade deal with the United Arab Emirates, its first with an Arab country, building on their normalisation of relations in 2020.

7. (d) India

The Indian men’s hockey team won bronze in Hockey Asia Cup 2022 after defeating Japan 1-0 in the third-Place match. India’s Rajkumar Pal gave the team an early lead in the first quarter of the match itself, which they held on too till the end.