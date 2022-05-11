Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 11 May 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Cannes 2022 Film Festival, Sedition Law, Yellow brick road discovery and National Technology Day among others.

1. Which Union Minister will be leading the Indian delegation at Cannes 2022 Festival?

a) Nirmala Sitharaman

b) Anurag Thakur

c) Piyush Goyal

d) Kiren Rijiju

2. Which year was the sedition law inserted into Section 124A of IPC by the British?

a) 1940

b) 1930

c) 1870

d) 1910

3. A yellow road-like structure has been discovered by an exploration team at the bottom of which Ocean?

a) Pacific Ocean

b) Atlantic Ocean

c) Arctic Ocean

d) Indian Ocean

4. New Zealand has decided to fully open the International Borders for visitors from which date?

a) May 31st

b) June 1st

c) July 1st

d) July 31st

5. Which country is hosting the Thomas and Uber Cup 2022?

a) China

b) South Korea

c) Thailand

d) Indonesia

6. Which country has been elected as the new Chair of the Association of Asian Election Authorities (AAEA)?

a) Maldives

b) India

c) Bangladesh

d) Malaysia

7. When is National Technology Day observed?

a) May 9th

b) May 10th

c) May 11th

d) May 12th

Answers

1. (b) Anurag Thakur

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will be leading an Indian delegation comprising major artists from across India at the opening day of Cannes 2022 Film Festival on May 17. The delegation will include celebrities such as AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Nayantara, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pooja Hegde.

2. (c) 1870

The Sedition laws were originally enacted in 17th century England when lawmakers believed that only good opinions of the government should survive. The sedition law was then borrowed and inserted into Section 124A of IPC in 1870, by the British. The sedition law was used in India to convict and sentence freedom fighters. It was first used to prosecute Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1897.

3. (a) Pacific Ocean

A yellow brick road-like structure has been discovered at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean by an underwater exploration team. One of the experts was heard calling the road to the lost city of Atlantis. The structure is an example of ancient active volcanic geology, as per the caption of the video posted by the team.

4. (d) July 31st

New Zealand will open its international borders for visitors from 11.59 PM on July 31, 2022. The news was announced by the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern. The country will also welcome back the cruise ships to the local ports on the same day. International tourism in New Zealand came to a stop in early 2020 after the country imposed some of the world’s toughest border restrictions.

5. (c) Thailand

The Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 is being hosted at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand between May 8 and May 15, 2022. The Uber Cup is a biennial international badminton championship between the member associations of the Badminton World Federation (BWF). India will face hosts Thailand in the quarterfinals of Uber Cup 2022 on May 12, 2022.

6. (b) India

India was unanimously elected as the new Chair of the Association of Asian Election Authorities (AAEA) for 2022-2024 at a recent meeting of the Executive Board and General Assembly at Manila, the Philippines on May 7, 2022. Manila is the current chair of AAEA and the new members in the Executive Board include Russia, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Taiwan and the Philippines.

7. (c) May 11th

National Technology Day is celebrated every year on May 11, 2022 to mark the successful nuclear tests conducted at Pokhran in May 1998. India had conducted a series of nuclear tests on the day at the Pokhran test range in Rajasthan. Technology Day was first celebrated in 1999 after the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee marked it as a significant day.

