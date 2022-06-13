Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 13 June 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Internet Explorer, amyloidosis disease and solar power plant in space among others.

1. Who has become India's first weightlifter to win a gold at the IWF Youth World Championships?

a) Gurunaidu Sanapathi

b) Akansha Kishor Vyavhare

c) Vijay Prajapati

d) L Dhanush

2. PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to travel to which nation in the last week of June 2022?

a) UAE

b) Saudi Arabia

c) Australia

d) France

3. Which year was Internet Explorer launched?

a) 1991

b) 1995

c) 2001

d) 2005

4. Which country's former President is suffering from amyloidosis?

a) Turkey

b) France

c) Pakistan

d) Sri Lanka

5. Who among the following is planning to launch a national party later this month?

a) K Chandrashekhar Rao

b) Mamata Banerjee

c) Capt Amarinder Singh

d) Arvind Kejriwal

6. Which country has proposed a plan to launch a solar power plant in space?

a) Japan

b) China

c) US

d) India

7. Which city hosted the 9th Summit of the Americas 2022?

a) New York

b) Los Angeles

c) Toronto

d) Ottawa

Answers

1. (a) Gurunaidu Sanapathi

Gurunaidu Sanapathi has become India's first weightlifter to win a gold at the IWF Youth World Championships in Leon, Mexico. The 16-year-old claimed the medal after lifting a total of 230kg (104kg+126kg) in the boy's 55kg event late on June 12, 2022. Saudi Arabia's Ali Majeed 229kg (105kg+124kg) won silver, while Yerassyl Umrov of Kazakhstan 224kg (100kg+124kg) won the bronzes medal.

2. (a) UAE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the last week of June 2022. The visit could be part of his visit to Germany, where he will take part in the G7 Summit. The G7 Summit is scheduled to take place June 26 to 28 at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps.

3. (b) 1995

Internet Explorer was first launched in 1995 by Microsoft as a part of the add-on package Plus! for Windows 95. The later versions of Internet explorer were available for free downloads or in service packs and were included in the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) service releases of Windows 95 and later versions of Windows. After 27 long years, Microsoft has finally decided to retire the search engine.

4. (c) Pakistan

Former Pakistan President and Military Dictator General Pervez Musharraf is currently hospitalised in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after deterioration in his condition. Musharraf's family released an official statement on his official Twitter account on June 10th saying, "He has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living."

5. (a) K Chandrashekhar Rao

The Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao will launch a national party in June 2022. The move has come as a longer stride to gather opposition leaders just ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. The name of the new political party by the Telangana Chief Minister is expected to be ‘Bharatiya Rastra Samiti’. Recently, KCR had also met other opposition leader.

6. (b) China

China recently proposed a plan to launch a solar power plant in space to get inexhaustible power in 2028, two years before the original schedule. China had initially planned to set up a solar power plant of 1 megawatt capacity in space by 2030. As per the latest update, China will launch a satellite to establish the same in 2028.

7. (b) Los Angeles

The Ninth Summit of the Americas 2022 was held from June 6-10, 2022. The theme of the summit this year was “Building a Sustainable, Resilient, and Equitable Future”. The summit is an international conference and was held in Los Angeles, United States.

