Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 25 May 2022

1. Who has been re-elected as the Director-General of the World Health Organisation?

a) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

b) Roberta Metsola

c) Ursula von der Leyen

d) António Guterres

2. India has been ranked at which position on the WEF Travel and Tourism Development Index 2021?

a) 47th

b) 54th

c) 58th

d) 67th

3. Who has resigned as the President of the Indian Olympic Association?

a) Chetan Anand

b) Jay Shah

c) Sourav Ganguly

d) Narinder Batra

4. Kapil Sibal has resigned from Congress and filed Rajya Sabha nomination as an independent candidate with the support of which party?

a) BSP

b) SP

c) BJP

d) TMC

5. Who is the first Indian Representative to Chair a WTO Committee in 10 years?

a) Gaurav Ahluwalia

b) Dinesh Bhatia

c) Piyush Srivastava

d) Anwar Hussain Shaik

6. Which year was Google Lens launched on the desktop through Google Chrome?

a) 2020

b) 2019

c) 2021

d) 2022

Answers

1. (a) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was re-elected as WHO Director-General for a second five-year term on May 24, 2022 by WHO Member states during the 75th World Health Assembly. He was the sole candidate for the post of WHO Chief. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had become the first African to take over as the WHO Chief in 2017. He formerly served as the Foreign Minister of Ethiopia from 2012-2016 and as the health Minister from 2005-2012.

2. (b) 54th

India has been ranked at the 54th position with a score of 4.2 on WEF’s Travel and Tourism Development Index 2021. India was ranked at the 46th position in the 2019 Index. Despite the fall in position, India still remained on the top within South Asia. Japan was ranked at the top position in the Index, followed by the United States, Spain, France, and Germany.

3. (d) Narinder Batra

Narinder Batra resigned as the President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on May 25, 2022. Batra announced that he is not going to run for another term as President of the body. Narinder Batra is also the President of the International Hockey Federation. He said that his role as FIH President requires more time especially since world hockey is undergoing an essential development phase with the launch of new platforms and activities and the creation of a new competition this year, the FIH Hockey Nations Cup.

4. (b) Samajwadi Party

Veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal announced on May 25, 2022 that he has resigned from the Indian National Congress. The political leader filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha as an independent candidate with the support of the Samajwadi Party in the presence of SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav. Sibal said that he is no longer a Congress leader and that he had resigned from the Congress Party on May 16. He stressed that it is important to be an independent voice in parliament.

5. (d) Anwar Hussain Shaik

Anwar Hussain Shaik has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Committee on Technical Barriers to Trade under Council for Trade in Goods at the World Trade Organisation. He is the first Indian representative to chair the committee after 10 years.

6. (c) 2021

Google lens, the powerful image recognition software, was launched on the desktop through the Google Chrome browser in 2021. It had been available on mobile for long. It can be accessed on the desktop by right-clicking on an image and then selecting the ‘Search Image with Google Lens’. The feature is becoming less difficult to use now within the Chrome browser on the desktop.

