Current Affairs in Short: 10 November 2022
India has joined the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC) at the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) at Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt.
India joins Mangrove Alliance for Climate at COP27
- After joining the alliance, India called for an integration of mangrove conservation with the Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation programs for carbon sequestering.
- While speaking at the launch, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said that India sees tremendous potential mangroves have for mitigation of growing CHG concentration in the atmosphere.
- Studies have also shown that mangrove forests can absorb four to five times more carbon emissions than landed tropical forests.
Prime Minister Modi to visit Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on November 11 and 12
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana on November 11 and 12 to dedicate and lay the foundation stone of the projects worth over Rs. 25,000 crores.
- He will also pay floral tributes to the statues of saint poet Sri Kanaka Dasa and also to Maharishi Valmiki at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru.
- Prime Minister will flag off Vande Bharat Express and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru.
- In Telangana, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs. 9,500 crores.
Taliban bans women from amusement parks
- In Afghanistan, Taliban’s morality police has ordered that all the amusement parks in the country must now refuse the entry to women.
- Reportedly, country’s Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice confirmed that women would not be allowed to enter the amusement parks.
- The ban has been added to a slew of curtailments to freedom Afghan women already face.
- Meanwhile, it was unclear how the restrictions would work alongside a previous rule that said the parks must be segregated by gender with some days set aside for women.
China provides USD 9 billion to debt-ridden Pakistan
- China has offered a USD 9 billion bailout package to Pakistan and has pledged more support for the cash-strapped nation.
- The country also said that it has done its utmost to stabilize the financial situation of its all-weather ally and will continue to do so.
- China’s move has also drawn huge attention, as last week, during Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Beijing, the Chinese leadership promised to roll over USD 4 billion in sovereign loans, refinance USD 3.3 billion commercial bank loans and increase the currency swap by about USD 1.45 billion.
