Current Affairs in Short: 11 November 2022
The year 2022 has been declared as the ASEAN-India Friendship year, as ASEAN and India commemorate 30 years of partnership.
Current Affairs in Short
VVS Laxman appointed India head coach for New Zealand tour
- Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has been rested for the upcoming New Zealand tour, giving the coach’s reigns to VVS Laxman.
- Rahul Dravid will resume his coaching duties after the New Zealand tour. The Indian team will tour Bangladesh after the Kiwi tour.
- VVS Laxman, who oversees the National Cricket Academy has served as India’s coach for brief periods, including earlier this year’s travels to Ireland and Zimbabwe and the most recent home ODI series against South Africa.
- VVS Laxman also oversaw the India Under-19 team, which triumphed in the ODI World Cup in February 2022.
2022 year declared as ASEAN-India Friendship Year
- The year 2022 has been declared as the ASEAN-India Friendship year, as ASEAN and India commemorate 30 years of partnership.
- A series of events have been planned to celebrate the occasion throughout the year. As part of this program, the Indian media delegation is on a visit to Singapore and Cambodia under the ASEAN-India Media Exchange Programme from November 8 to November 13, 2022.
- The delegation also called on the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore and got a detailed understanding of how the strategic partnership between India and Singapore has shown its resilience.
- As a precursor to the visit of the Vice President of India to Cambodia for the ASEAN Summit, the delegation visited the Angkor Vat and Ta Prohm temple complexes.
Supreme Court extends order of protection in Gyanvapi Mosque Case
- The Supreme Court of India has extended its earlier order to protect the area where the Shivling was stated to be discovered during the court survey at Gyanvapi mosque complex, Varanasi.
- A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices Surya Kant and PS Narasimha said its interim order of May 17 will continue to remain in operation till further orders.
- On May 17, the Supreme Court of India by an interim order directed to protect the area where the Shivling was found and granted access to Muslims for namaz shall continue in operation till maintainability of the suit is decided by the Varanasi court.
- As the interim order expires on November 12, the Hindu side has filed an application for an extension of the order.
Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav shortlisted for Player of the Tournament
- Team India’s batters Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have been shortlisted for the Player of the Tournament in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
- As per the International Cricket Council, the Player of the Tournament shortlist is comprised of nine outstanding individuals who all impressed and helped their teams win games.
- Three players from England, two from Pakistan, and one each from Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka have also made it to the list and are in contention to win the title.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.