Current Affairs in Short: 14 February 2022

Australia lists koalas as 'endangered' species

• Australia officially listed koalas as "endangered" on February 11, 2022 after their numbers saw a massive plunge due to the impact of bushfires, land-clearing, drought and disease.

• Conservationists have warned that the koalas are now sliding towards extinction. Australian Environment Minister Sussan Ley said that the koala population has been designated as "endangered" to offer them a higher level of protection in New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory and Queensland.

• The koala is a globally recognised symbol of Australia's wildlife. The Koalas had been listed as "vulnerable" on the eastern coast just a decade earlier.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier re-elected as German president

• Frank-Walter Steinmeier was re-elected as Germany's president on February 13, 2022. He won the second term after a special assembly voted for the veteran politician.

• He won 77 percent of support at Bundesversammlung (Federal Convention) in Berlin. He is widely seen as a symbol of consensus and continuity, in the largely ceremonial post.

• The special assembly session comprised members of Germany's Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, and an equal number of delegates chosen by the country's 16 states.

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet to reopen all educational institutions from February 17

• Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has decided to reopen all educational institutions, cinema halls and gyms from February 17th.

• The state cabinet has also decided to grant revised pension and family pension to about 1.73 lakh pensioners from February 1, 2022.

• The minimum pension would now increase from Rs 3500 per month to Rs 9000 per month from Jan 1, 2016.

• The cabinet also gave its approval to increase the limit of gratuity from Rs 10 lakhs to Rs 20 lakhs from January 1, 2016.

India's retail inflation likely to touch 6 percent in January: RBI Governor

• India's retail inflation for January might have risen to 6 percent, touching RBI's upper tolerance limit, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on February 14, 2022.

• The RBI Governor said while addressing a press briefing that it should not be a surprise.

• The retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 5.59 percent in December 2021. In November 2021, it was recorded at 4.59 percent.

MHA seeks recommendations for 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' award

• The Home Affairs Ministry has directed all the chiefs of state/UT police forces and central investigation agencies to recommend names for "Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation" 2022.

• The recommendations for the award have to be submitted by April 30. The names received after April 30 will not be considered.

• The Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation is conferred to the members of central investigation agencies or state/ UT police forces for excellence in an investigation.

• The medal was constituted in 2018 to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime.