Current Affairs in Short: 18 October 2021

First-ever ship-to-ship transfer operation of LPG in Indian Coast

•The first-ever ship-to-ship transfer operation of LPG in the Indian Coast in Kolkata was undertaken by the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on October 16, 2021, informed the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

•BPCL engaged service provider M/s Fendercare Marine to render the services at the offshore ship-to-ship location. The restricted draft in the river channel necessitates offloading of part cargo at neighboring ports before calling at Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) or Kolkata Dock System (KDS) of Sysma Prasad Mookerjee Port Kolkata.

•The ship-to-ship transfer operation at HDC will aid BPCL in saving valuable foreign exchange. The operation helps BPCL to reduce the time consumed by a daughter vessel by 7 to 9 days from other locations of BPCL and saving around USD 3,50,000 per voyage.

•The ship-to-ship transfer operation in Kolkata is expected to benefit the trade sector and the country in saving substantial foreign exchange. With this operation, Kolkata is expected to emerge as a game-changer in the economics of handling imported LPG on the Indian Coast.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flags off 6 routes in North-East India

•Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on October 18, 2021, flagged off 6 routes expanding the aerial connectivity of North-East India.

•The routes are Kolkata – Guwahati, Guwahati – Aizawl, Aizawl – Shillong, Shillong – Aizawl, Aizawl – Guwahati, and Guwahati – Kolkata.

•These routes highlight the due importance given to the North-East by the Civil Aviation Ministry. Under the UDAN scheme, the ministry has started 60 airports and 387 routes of 100 are in North-East and 50 are operational. Since 2014, North-East has grown from 6 airports to 15 airports.

WHO Advisory Group to meet on October 26 on Emergency Use Listing for COVAXIN

•The Technical Advisory Group of the World Health Organization (WHO) will meet on October 26, 2021, to deliberate on Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN.

•The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) of the WHO had met on October 6 to draft recommendations on granting EUL to COVAXIN. The WHO is currently reviewing the data submitted by Bharat Biotech on COVAXIN.

•The process of granting Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the WHO and its Technical Advisory Group is focused on assessing if a manufactured product or vaccine is safe, effective, and quality-assured. COVAXIN is one of the three COVID vaccines that have received Emergency Use Authorization from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

5-day Naval Commander’s Conference 2021 commences on October 18

•The second edition of the Naval Commanders’ Conference 2021 commenced on October 18, 2021, in New Delhi with the inaugural address of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The Naval Commanders discussed matters about national security and reviewed operational, logistics, material, human resource development, administrative, and training activities.

•Singh stated that the geographical location of India is crucial from the point of view of strategy, resources, and trade. India, as a responsible maritime stakeholder, supports consensus-based principles and a peaceful, open, rule-based Indian Ocean region in which the interests of all participating countries are protected.

•Singh further stated that the Indian Navy is already ahead in the field of manufacturing submarines, indigenous shipbuilding, and self-reliance. In the last five financial years, more than two-thirds of the budget for the modernization of the Navy has been spent on indigenous procurement.

Union Youth Affairs, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launches MyParking app in Delhi

•Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on October 14, 2021, launched MyParking app in the areas under South Delhi Municipal Corporation through which people can book parking slots.

•MyParking app has been developed by Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) in association with South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).