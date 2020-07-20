Current Affairs in Short: 20 July 2020

AIIMS Delhi begins registration for conducting human trials of COVAXIN

• AIIMS Delhi has begun the registration process for conducting human trials of the indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine- COVAXIN

• Dr. Sanjay Rai, the Principal Investigator for conducting these trials at AIIMS Delhi said that the response for registration has been overwhelming. Rai stated that the first dose of the vaccine is likely to be administered to the volunteers on July 23rd.

• AIIMS-Delhi is one of the 12 institutes chosen by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct phase I and phase II human trials of COVAXIN. The phase I human trials is likely to involve around 375 volunteers, among whom about 100 would be from AIIMs.

Heavy space project machinery arrives in Thiruvananthapuram after one year

• A truck carrying heavy and sophisticated machinery for a space project arrived at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on July 19, 2020, a year after it had set off from Maharashtra.

• The truck had started its journey on July 8, 2019. It traveled across four states for one year to reach Thiruvananthapuram. Around 32 staff were accompanying the truck.

• The truck travelled only 5 km a day, as the machine it was carrying weighs about 70 tonnes and has a height and width of 7.5 metres and 6.65 metres respectively. Due to its heavy weight and height, the machine could not have been transported through a cargo ship.

J&K administration approves Rs 25 lakh insurance cover for all local elected members

• The Jammu and Kashmir administration on July 18, 2020 announced a life insurance cover of Rs 25 lakhs for all elected members of urban local bodies and Panchayati raj institutions.

• The insurance provision aims to strengthen grassroots democracy by providing a sense of security to the members elected. This is significant as the locally elected members in J&K are under constant threat from terrorists.

• The Administrative Council had met under the chairmanship of LG GC Murmu. The council approved the life insurance FOR sarpanches and all elected members of municipal bodies, Block Development Council members.

• The insurance will work as a guarantee for the kin of the elected representatives who die in terror incidents. This will ensure that such families do not have to face poverty due to untoward incidents.

BWF approves proposal to ensure gender representation in its Council

• The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has approved the proposal to ensure geographical and gender representation on the BWF Council. The approval was given during the BWF's 81st BWF Annual General Meeting and the first virtual AGM webcast from Copenhagen.

• The newly approved changes to the constitution will ensure at least 30 percent representation of each gender on the Council.

• The new change falls in line with the recommendation by tthe International Olympic Committee (IOC) to hhave at least ve at a30 percent representation from each gender in decision-making positions in all International Federations by 2020.

• The BWF also approved amendments to the constitution that introduce vetting processes and minimum eligibility criteria for elected officials and hearing panel members of the BWF.

Saudi King Salman hospitalised

• Saudi King Salman has reportedly been hospitalised for a medical checkup due to an inflammation in his gallbladder. He has been admitted to the King Faisal Hospital in Riyadh

• The Royal Court said in an official statement that the Saudi King had been hospitalised to receive some medical tests due to cholecystitis.

Bangladesh bans free internet services for Social media

• The Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has directed the telecom companies to stop free internet services to its subscribers for accessing social media.

• The regulatory authority asked the telecom service providers to stop the free-internet service because it gives rise to unhealthy competition between the companies.

• The authority also stated that the facility was being used by some people for carrying out criminal activities on social media.