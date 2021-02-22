Current Affairs in Short: 22 February 2021

Nepal receives additional 1 million Made-in-India doses of COVID-19 vaccine

• Nepal received additional one million doses of Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines on February 21, 2021. The second shipment of AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine-Covishield, which has been manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII). arrived at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

• The shipment was transported through Air India's New Delhi-Kathmandu 1:30 pm flight. It is the first of the two batches of total two million doses.

• The vaccines will be kept in a cold storage unit in Teku. They will be used to vaccinate people above the age of 60 years, who constitute 8.73 percent of Nepal's population. The vaccination drive is expected to begin on March 7.

• The Nepal government had approved the use of Covishield for emergency use on January 15, 2021. The nation had started its nationwide vaccination drive after receiving one million Covishield vaccines from the Indian government earlier this year.

Karnataka to host Khelo India University Games 2021

• Karnataka will be hosting the second Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2021, which is scheduled to take place later this year.

• The announcement was made by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on February 21, 2021.

• This year, the games will be hosted by Bengaluru's Jain University and other venues in the state, in partnership with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

• Khelo India University Games is the largest University Games in the country. The main objective of the tournament is to identify sporting talent who can represent India in international events, including the Olympics.

• The first edition of KIUG was held in Bhubaneswar in February 2020 and it saw a total participation of 3,182 athletes in the U-25 age group, across 158 universities and colleges from all states.

• This time, two traditional sports- Yogasana and Mallakhamb-have been added to the University Games, with an effort to preserve and promote the century-old sporting disciplines of the country.

PM Modi to inaugurate super specialty hospital in IIT Kharagpur, West Bengal on February 23

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur in West Bengal on February 23, 2021.

• The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address the 66th Convocation of IIT Kharagpur. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre are expected to be present on the occasion.

• The super specialty hospital will be set up by IIT Kharagpur with support from the Union Education Ministry. The institute has been inspired by the vision of the Prime Minister that the future of India will be shaped by investment in science and innovation and driven by its research talent.

• The hospital is a product of the fusion between technology and healthcare. It will focus on robust Biomedical, Clinical and Translational Research, development of telemedicine, teleradiology, remote diagnostics along with research in drug design and delivery.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2021: Late Sushant Singh Rajput honoured with 'Critic's Best Actor' award

• Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in the 'Critic's Best Actor' category during the prestigious award ceremony held on February 20, 2021.

• The official Instagram account of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival announced the same through a post, which read, "Celebrating the dedication you've shown on the way to this achievement. Congratulations to Late @sushantsinghrajput for winning the "Critic's Best Actor" award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. We miss you!"

• The actor died under mysterious circumstances on June 14, 2020. His last film 'Dil Bechara' opposite Sanjana Sanghi released on Disney Hotstar after his passing. The actor had made his Bollywood debut with 'Kai Po Che' in 2014.

Kerala cancels deep-sea fishing agreement between KSINC, EMCC International

• The Kerala government on February 22, 2021 cancelled a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the state-owned Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) with the US-based EMCC International for deep-sea fishing.

• The contract was cancelled on the orders of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after it turned into a big controversy in the state when the leader of the opposition raised the issue in a press conference.A probe has been ordered on it.

• The opposition has alleged that Chief Minister Vijayan and Mercykutty had known about the contract and had also engaged in discussion with the officials of the US firm. The state government has denied the claim.