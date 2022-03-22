Current Affairs in Short: 22 March 2022
The Chairman of the University Grants Commission, M Jagadesh Kumar announced that the Central Universities in India will have to use Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores to admit students to the UG programs this year.
Common Entrance Test mandatory for all Central Universities
- He said that from the 2022-23 academic year, the National Testing Agency will conduct the Common entrance test for the UG and PG programmes.
- The syllabus of CUET by NTA will be mirrored with the class 12 model syllabus of the NCERT. The UGC Chairman also said the CUET will be conducted in the first week of July.
- The application process of the UG Common University Entrance Test will commence from the first week of April.
Ukrainian President says, ready to drop NATO membership for country’s security
- The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he is prepared to discuss a commitment from Ukraine not to seek NATO membership.
- The drop from the request will be done in exchange for a cease-fire, the withdrawal of the Russian troops, and a guarantee of Ukraine’s security.
- The Ukrainian President said that it is a compromise for everyone. He also insisted on direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
- Zelensky maintained that unless he meets with the Russian President, it will be impossible to understand whether Russia even wants to stop the war.
Israeli Prime Minister to pay a three-day visit to India
- The Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennet will visit India for three days- from April 3 to April 5, 2022, at the invitation of PM Modi.
- The leaders of the two countries had earlier met on the sidelines of COP 26 in Glasgow in November 2021.
- As per the Ministry of External Affairs, it will be PM Bennet’s first visit to India in his capacity as the Prime Minister of Israel.
- His visit will take place on the occasion of the commemoration of 30 years of full diplomatic relations between India and Israel.
Rajya Sabha witness adjournment after Opposition uproar over price rise issue
- Rajya Sabha on March 22, 2022, witnessed repeated adjournments after uproar by the opposition parties over price rise in the country.
- The Upper House of Parliament was adjourned till 12 noon following the uproar by Opposition parties over the issue.
- When the House later met at noon, similar noisy scenes were continued after which the House was adjourned till 2 PM amid the din.
United States declare Myanmar army committed genocide against Rohingya
- Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State announced that the Myanmar military committed genocide and crimes against humanity against the country’s minority Rohingya community.
- The formal declaration by the US was made at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum by Antony Blinken. He called the attacks against Rohingya ‘widespread and systematic’.
- He further added that the evidence clearly points to the intent to destroy the mainly Muslim minority in Myanmar.
- The recognition by the United States has come after earlier two efforts by the US State Department over the last 4 years about the atrocities which were earlier referred to as ‘ethnic cleansing’.
