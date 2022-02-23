Current Affairs in Short: 23 February 2022
The Government of Hong Kong has ordered the compulsory testing of all of its 7.5 million citizens as the city battles a surge in COVID infections.
Government inaugurates projects reflecting Buddhist linkages with East Asian countries and ASEAN
• The Ministry of External Affairs celebrated Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav by inaugurating the projects that Buddhists linkages with ASEAN and East Asian countries.
• Books of Jataka Tales translated into Thai, Vietnamese, Korean and Chinese languages were unveiled by the dignitaries. Along with it, a comprehensive video of the e-ITEC course by the Ministry on Buddhist Teachings was also shown.
• The External Affairs Ministry also presented an interactive template for the use by Missions for Orientation visits by the college or school students to the Cultural centers.
• Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Indian Government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India.
Russia expresses hope that the India-Russia partnership will continue
• Roman Babushkin, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Russian Embassy in India expressed hope that the India-Russia partnership will continue at the same level as it is currently.
• He added that both the countries have a lot of big projects in the pipeline and showed confidence that all the plans will be successfully implemented.
• While briefing media on the sanctions against Russia and their impact on relations with India, he mentioned the outcomes of the recent Russian-Indian bilateral summit.
• Babushkin also added that both India and Russia have signed a program of 10 years of cooperation in defence area on the sidelines of the summit.
Health Minister released Harvard Report on India’s vaccination program
• Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya released a Harvard study report on India’s COVID vaccination program.
• The Union Minister on the occasion stated that these reports will help fellow citizens as well as the world to understand India’s vaccination journey and the fight against the pandemic.
• He also added that the reflection of Prime Minister Modi’s strong leadership and visionary vision is clearly visible in the report.
Hong Kong orders compulsory testing of 7.5 million citizens
• Chief Executive Carrie Lam stated that the residents of Hong Kong will have to undergo three rounds of tests which will start in mid-March.
• She added that the coming one to three months are crucial in fighting the pandemic and the worsening situation has exceeded the government’s ability to tackle it.
• In between the compulsory tests, residents will be required to conduct daily rapid antigen tests. Experts have also warned that a huge population can be in isolation.
Kenya citizens stage protest against food inflation
• Kenya citizens have staged an online protest about the high cost of living in the country which is facing a high spike in the cost of basic commodities.
• Kenyans, using the hashtag #lowerfoodprices, have criticized the government for failing to control the prices of everyday items.
• Food inflation in Kenya in January stood at 9% which meant that Kenyans struggled to put food on the table.
• Many citizens also shared their shopping lists, explaining how the prices of basic food items had sparked sharply in recent months.
