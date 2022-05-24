Current Affairs in Short: 24 May 2022
India’s Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan named Chair of Committee B of World Health Assembly
- India’s Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has been appointed Chair of the crucial Committee B of the World Health Assembly.
- World Health Assembly has been tasked with reviewing the pandemic preparedness budget of the global body, among other things.
- Every year, the World Health Assembly has a long list of health challenges and responses to review. It functions through two types of committees: Committee A and Committee B.
- Committee B is primary responsible for discussing the administrative and financial matters of the World Health Organisation.
Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann sacks a minister for corruption
- The Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann has sacked the Health Minister of the State Vijay Singla from the cabinet on a corruption charge. The decision came after the solid evidence was found against him.
- Vijay Singla was allegedly demanding a one per cent commission on the tenders. Soon after his removal, he was arrested by the anti-corruption branch of the Punjab Police.
- Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took the step after he received a complaint against the health minister just 10 days back.
- This is only the second time in India that a Chief Minister has taken such as strict action against their own cabinet colleague.
Prime Minister Modi to visit Hyderabad, Chennai on May 26
- Prime Minister Modi will be on a one-day visit to Hyderabad and Chennai on May 26, 2022.
- He will attend the 20th-anniversary celebrations of the Indian School of Business and the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme Class of 2022.
- PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of 11 projects that are worth over Rs. 31,400 crores in Chennai to boost infrastructure development.
- In Chennai, he will also dedicate to the nation five projects worth over Rs. 2,900 crores to improve socio-economic prosperity in the region.
Anant Rangaswami, Campaign India’s founding editor passes away
- An advertising professional and a journalist Anant Rangaswami passed away on May 24, 2022. He was the editor of Melt, an advertising and marketing magazine and portal.
- Previously, Rangaswami was the founding editor of Campaign India and the senior editor at Firtspost.com.
- He had over 25 years of experience with companies such as Star TV, Sony SET, Times FM and BCCL’s Times Television. Rangaswami also served as the Vice-President at TBWA India.
- Prominent Industry executives mourned the loss of Rangaswami and took to Social Media to share their grief.
Next-in-person QUAD Summit to be held in Australia in 2023
- Quad member countries have agreed to hold the next-in-person summit in 2023 in Australia. The news was shared via a joint Quad Leaders’ Statement.
- The Quad Summit which was held in Tokyo, Japan on May 24 provided an opportunity to the leaders to exchange views about the development in Indo-Pacific region and global issues.
- The summit also witnessed a launch of various new initiatives for collaboration in maritime domain, climate change, space, health and cyber security.
