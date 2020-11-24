Current Affairs in Short: 24 November 2020

Delhi Crime wins 'Best Drama Series' award at 48th International Emmys

•Indian web series ‘Delhi Crime’ has won the 'Best Drama Series' award at the 48th International Emmys.

•The Netflix series, directed by Richie Mehta, is based on the horrific 2012 Delhi gang-rape. The cast of the series comprised Shefali Shah in the lead role as Deputy Commissioner Vartika Chaturvedi and others such as Abhilasha Singh, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang in key roles.

•The 48th International Emmy Awards was hosted live this year for the first due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual event was hosted by Richard Kind in New York.

•India also bagged nominations in the Best Actor category (Arjun Mathur, Made in Heaven) and Best Comedy Series (Four More Shots Please).

India test-fires land-attack version of BrahMos missile

•India successfully test-fired a land-attack version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory at 10 am on November 24, 2020.

•The supersonic cruise missile successfully hit its target, which was on another island. The test-firing was conducted by the Indian Army.

•The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is the world's fastest operational system in its class and recently DRDO has extended the range of the missile system from the existing 298 km to around 450 km.

Virat Kohli, R Ashwin nominated for ICC Player of the Decade Award

•India skipper Virat Kohli and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have been nominated for the ICC Player of the Decade Award.

•Other cricketers nominated for the award include England’s Joe Root, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, Australia’s Steve Smith, South Africa’s AB de Villiers and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara.

•For the ODI Player of the Decade award, India’s MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga & Kumar Sangakkara, Australia’s Mitchell Starc and South Africa’s AB de Villiers have been nominated.

•For Test Player of the Decade award, again Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, England’s James Anderson, Pakistan’s Yasir Shah and Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath have been nominated.

•The nominations were announced on November 24, 2020 on the official ICC website and the winners will be decided on the basis of the number of votes a player receives.

Health Ministry directs states, UT to take steps to deal with COVID-19 vaccination side effects

•The Union Health Ministry has directed the States and Union Territories to prepare to take steps to deal with Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) surveillance following COVID-19 vaccinations.

•The preparations are underway for conducting COVID-19 vaccinations in the states and districts, beginning with certain priority groups.

•In connection with this, steps will need to be taken to be prepared for COVID-19 vaccination side effects.

•The Health Ministry has already identified initiatives that will be essential to further strengthen the existing AEFI surveillance system of India.

Afghanistan 2020 Conference: Indian EAM S Jaishankar calls for an immediate ceasefire in Afghanistan

•Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire to stop violence in Afghanistan at the Afghanistan 2020 Conference.

•The External Affairs Minister reiterated that the peace process must be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

•He further stated that India has invested heavily in Afghanistan and no part of Afghanistan is untouched by our 400 plus projects spread across all 34 provinces.