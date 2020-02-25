Current Affairs in Short: 25 February 2020

Exercise Ajeya Warrior 2020 concludes

• Joint military exercise between India & United Kingdom Ajeya Warrior 2020 concluded successfully on February 25, 2020.

• The Commander of UK 7 Infantry, Brigadier Tom Bewick and Brigadier Gavin, UK’s Defence Attache in India attended the closing ceremony.

• The military training exercise was held at West down Camp, Salisbury Plains Training Area, United Kingdom.

• This was the 5th edition of the exercise that aims to promote interoperability between the armies of India and the UK.

Assam Accord’s Clause 6 Committee submits its report

• The High-Level Committee on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord submitted its report to CM Sarbanand Sonowal on February 25, 2020.

• The report will now be sent to the Union Home Ministry.

• The committee is headed by retired Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma.

• The recommendations of the committee are not yet revealed by the Assam Government.

NABARD sanctions over Rs 400 crore to boost J&K infrastructure

• The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) recently sanctioned over Rs 400.64 crore for infrastructural development of rural areas of Jammu & Kashmir.

• The funding will be provided under Trench XXV of the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) of NABARD.

• The project includes the construction of roads and bridges which would provide all-weather connectivity to over 450 remote villages of the Union Territory of J&K.

Goa paired with Jharkhand state under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’ initiative

• The Central Government recently paired Goa with Jharkhand state under its ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’ initiative.

• Under this, the exchange of activities will also take place.

• The Government is also planning an exchange of activities and projects between Goa and Jharkhand.

Bangladesh records decline in Child malnutrition rate: UNICEF

• As per the recently released Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) 2019, the child malnutrition rate has declined sharply in Bangladesh in the last 6 years.

• The child malnutrition rate has come down to 28 percent in 2019 from 42 percent in 2013.

• However, areas like health and nutrition, hygiene and sanitation and child protection showcased improvement.

• The survey was conducted jointly by UNICEF and Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

Ex-Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies at 91

• Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak passed away on February at the age of 91.

• He held the office of President for around 3 decades.

• Mubarak was forced to resign as the President of Egypt during the 2011 Arab Spring uprising.