Current Affairs in Short: 27 July 2020

Rajasthan Governor calls for Assembly Session

• Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has ordered the state government to call for an assembly session. He clarified in a statement released by the Raj Bhawan that not convening the assembly was never the intention.

• However, the Governor has asked the state government to deliberate on three aspects- which include a 21-day notice period before convening session, adherence to social distancing norms and following of certain conditions in case confidence motion is moved.

• The Governor also asked whether Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wanted as floor test or a confidence motion, as he had not mentioned it in the reasons given for reconvening the state assembly.

• The Rajasthan CM had submitted a fresh proposal to the Governor on July 26 to convene the state assembly to discuss bills, including one related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi government launches portal for job-seekers, employers

• The Delhi state government has launched a portal to enable better coordination between job seekers and employers in the national capital. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 27, 2020.

• The Chief Minister stated that the construction work has begun in the capital but workers are missing and the employees who lost their jobs are not able to find new ones.

• Hence, the Delhi government has decided to launch a job portal- jobs.delhi.gov.in- to provide a common platform for both job seekers and employers seeking to hire workers.

• The employers can register and enlist all qualifications they are looking for and similarly, the job seekers can also enlist their experience, qualifications and area of work they are interested in.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test negative

• Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home.

• This was confirmed by Abhishek Bachchan through a tweet on July 27, 2020. The Bollywood actor thanked everyone for their continued prayers and good wishes.

• The actor, however, along with his father Amitabh Bachchan will remain in the hospital under the care of the medical staff.

UAE cricket board receives official BCCI letter to host IPL 2020

• The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on July 27 that it has received the official Letter of Intent from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host Indian Premier League’s 2020 edition.

• The IPL Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel had confirmed on July 26 that the BCCI has sent an acceptance letter to the Emirates Cricket Board. He had stated that both the boards will now work together to stage the tournament.

• The ECB had reportedly sent a proposal to the BCCI in April to host the 2020 edition of the IPL, which was originally supposed to begin on March 29 in India. However, the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

• Patel further stated that the eight IPL franchises- Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab-will hold their respective pre-tournament training camps in the UAE.

• The training camps will be conducted in a bio-secure environment. The teams are expected to require at least 3-4 weeks to prepare for the tournament. The 13th edition of the IPL will kick off from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates with the final on November 8.

300-year-old Kali temple reconstructed in Bangladesh with India’s support

• A 300-year-old Kali temple was jointly inaugurated by the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das and State Minister of ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak on July 27, 2020.

• The Sree Sree Joykali Matar temple is among the oldest temples in Bangladesh. It was built approximately 300 years back in the early 18th century.

• It has been reconstructed at Natore in Bangladesh with the support of India. The MoU for the reconstruction of the temple was signed in 2016.

• The Indian government provided a grant worth Taka 97 lakh for the reconstruction of the historic temple under its High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP).