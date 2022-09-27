Current Affairs in Short: 27 September 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe at the State funeral ceremony in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.
- After arriving in Japan, he also conveyed his condolences on the tragic demise of the former Prime Minister of Japan.
- The state funeral of Shinzo Abe was held in Tokyo. His ashes were carried into Tokyo’s Budokan hall by his widow Akie Abe where thousands of mourners had gathered.
- Prime Minister Modi also held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida during his visit to the country.
Russia grants citizenship to the former US Security contractor Edward Snowden
- Russian President Vladimir Putin granted Russian citizenship to the former US Security contractor Edward Snowden.
- He is one of the 75 foreign nationals listed by the decree as being granted Russian citizenship. The decree was published on the official website of the government.
- Edward Snowden is a former contractor with the US National Security Agency. He has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the United States after leaking classified documents detailing the surveillance program by the US govt.
- Snowden was granted permanent residency in 2020 and had said at the time that he plans to apply for Russian citizenship, without renouncing his US citizenship.
Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate of various development projects in Gujarat
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Gujarat worth Rs. 29,000 crores.
- Prime Minister will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat and on his first day, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects worth more than Rs. 3,400 crores in Surat.
- He will travel to Bhavnagar later where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple developmental initiatives worth more than Rs. 5,200 crores.
- Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the 36th National Games at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Supreme Court directs to stop all commercial activities near Taj Mahal
- Supreme Court has directed the Agra Developmental Authority to stop all commercial activities within 500-meter radius of the peripheral wall of the Taj Mahal.
- The court was hearing an application seeking the direction to prohibit commercial activities within a 500 metre radius of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.
- Besides, there are also strict regulations on vehicular movement around the monument.
- There is also a ban on the burning of wood near the monument, and municipal solid waste and agricultural waste in the entire area.
