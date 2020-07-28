Current Affairs in Short: 28 July 2020

Nitrogen Dioxide levels fell by more than 70 percent in New Delhi during lockdown: UN

• The nitrogen dioxide levels fell by more than 70 per cent in New Delhi during the lockdown, as per a UN policy brief on July 28, 2020.

• The UN Secretary-General's Policy Brief on 'COVID-19 in an Urban World' though highlighted that the environmental gains made could be temporary if the cities re-open without policies to prevent air pollution and promote de-carbonisation.

• The brief stated that with an estimated 90 percent of all reported COVID-19 cases, urban areas have become the epicentre of the pandemic. The size of the population of the areas and their high level of global and local interconnectivity make them particularly vulnerable to the spread of the virus.

• The brief also pointed out that several new scientific studies suggest that poor air quality is correlated with higher COVID-19 mortality rates.

• Regarding COVID-19 outbreaks in informal settlements, the brief stated that in Mumbai, as of mid-April 2020, 30 percent of designated containment zones were in slums, while 60 percent were within 100 metres of an informal settlement.

• The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed that the state of public services in many cities requires urgent attention, especially in informal settlements. The brief also recommends that nations must pursue a green, resilient and inclusive economic recovery.

Total COVID recoveries cross 9.5 lakh in India, recovery rate improves to 64. 23 percent

• The Health and Family Welfare Ministry stated that the total recoveries from COVID-19 crossed 9.5 lakh mark on July 28, 2020. With this, the total recovery rate in the country improved to 64.23 percent.

• The fatality rate in India has further declined to 2.25 percent. Overall, 9,52,743 COVID patients have recovered in the country. So far, 35,175 recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours.

• The Indian Council of Medical Research stated that a record 5, 28,082 tests were conducted by various laboratories in the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day that more than five lakh tests were conducted across the country.

• Ladakh, Haryana, Assam and Telangana are other the top-performing states and Union Territories where the recovery rate is above 75 percent. Overall, 16 states and Union Territories have better recovery rates than the national average of 64.23 percent.

BIS-Care mobile app launched

• The Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan launched the Bureau of Indian Standard’s (BIS) Mobile App BIS-Care on July 28, 2020. The Consumer Affairs Minister launched three portals on Standardization, Conformity Assessment and Training of e-BIS.

• The BIS-Care mobile app can be operated on any Android phone. Consumers will be able to check the authenticity of the ISI-marked and hallmarked products through this Application.

• The consumers can also lodge complaints using the app. The government has taken several steps to protect the interests of consumers in the country. Certification and surveillance are important aspects of BIS functioning.

• The Bureau of Indian Standard is strengthening its capacity of enforcement by the implementation of e-BIS.

Government plans to establish COVID testing facility in every district: Health Minister

• Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan revealed recently that the government plans to establish a COVID testing facility in every district of the country. He mentioned this while speaking at the launch ceremony of high throughput testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata on July 27, 2020.

• The three-new COVID testing labs will be able to test more than 10,000 COVID samples every day. He stated that 97 percent of the country has easy access to the testing facility now.

• The Health Minister also informed that the ICMR started validation centres at 24 places in the country for granting easy and speedy approvals to novel testing and treating techniques.

• He also affirmed that the situation in the National Capital has been brought under control after increasing the testing numbers.

IRCTC, SBI Card launch new contactless credit card on RuPay Platform

• The IRCTC and SBI Card together have launched their new co-branded contactless Credit Card on RuPay Platform. The Railway Minister Piyush Goyal dedicated this new card to the Nation on July 28, 2020.

• The new RuPay credit card is equipped with Near Field Communication technology, using which the users can expedite their transactions at the POS machines by just tapping the card on the machines.

• The launch of the card is a part of the many ‘Make in India’ initiatives undertaken by the Railways.