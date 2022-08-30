Current Affairs in Short: 30 August 2022 (IAC Vikrant, Competitiveness Roadmap for India, Iraq protests)

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will commission Vikrant, India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier on September 2, 2022, at Kochi.

