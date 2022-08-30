Current Affairs in Short: 30 August 2022 (IAC Vikrant, Competitiveness Roadmap for India, Iraq protests)
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will commission Vikrant, India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier on September 2, 2022, at Kochi.
Current Affairs in Short
Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister releases Competitiveness Roadmap for India
- The Economic Advisory to Prime Minister, EAC-PM released a Competitiveness Roadmap for India@100 in New Delhi on August 30, 2022.
- The crucial document was released in the presence of the Chairman EAC-PM Dr. Bibek Debroy, India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, and Member of EAC-PM Sanjeev Sanyal.
- During the address, Debroy highlighted the significance of looking at the economic trends to ascertain what India needs to do to be a highly prosperous country by 2047.
- The roadmap proposes policy goals, principles, and approaches to further drive India’s economy in the direction of sustainability and resilience, embedded in social progress and shared prosperity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commission Vikrant, India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier on September 2
- Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will commission Vikrant, India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier on September 2, 2022, at Kochi.
- With the commissioning of IAC Vikrant, India will have two operational Aircraft Carriers, which will further boost the maritime security of the nation.
- During the event, Prime Minister Modi will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the Colonial past and befitting the rich heritage of India.
- Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Karnataka and Kerala on September 1- September 2, 2022.
Telangana’s AI mission’s 4 startups to represent India at G20 Digital Innovation Network
- The Telangana AI mission (T-AIM) has revealed that four of its startups have been selected by the Government to represent India at the G20 Digital Innovation Network.
- T-AIM is an initiative of the Government of Telangana supported by NASSCOM. The four start-ups Arficus, Edubuk, Eunimart, and MayaMD are supported by the Revv Up programme.
- The program by the government has been supporting 80 start-ups that are built on artificial intelligence.
- The G20 Digital Innovation Network will be held during September 2- September 4, 2022, at Bali International Convention Center, Bali, Indonesia.
Russia blocks the adoption of joint declaration on nuclear disarmament at the United Nations
- Russia blocked the adoption of a Joint declaration by a United Nations Conference on Nuclear disarmament.
- The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which is reviewed by its 191 signatories every five years, aims at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons.
- Russia objected to a draft text and cited grave concerns over the military activities around Ukraine’s Nuclear plants. Participants in the last review in 2015 also failed to reach an agreement.
- The 2022 meeting, which was to be held in 2020 was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Australian Foreign Minister said that she was deeply disappointed at the lack of agreement.
Protestors storm Baghdad Presidential Palace as Al Sadr quits politics
- Chaos erupted in the Capital of Iraq Baghdad soon after Iraqi Shi’ite Cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr announced of quitting politics on August 29, 2022.
- Following his announcement, thousands of his followers stormed Iraq’s Presidential Palace resulting in the death of two persons.
- The cleric announced his resignation from politics after which military reinforcements were sent to the Presidential palace.
- Reportedly, his resignation came in reaction to the retirement of Shia spiritual leader Ayatollah Kadhim al-Haeri, who counts many of al-Sadr’s supporters as his followers.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.