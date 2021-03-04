Current Affairs in Short: 4 March 2021

Kieron Pollard becomes third cricketer to hit six 6s in one over in international cricket

• West Indies ODI and T20I skipper Kieron Pollard became the third batsman in the history of international cricket to hit six 6s in an over on March 3, 2021.

• Pollard achieved the feat in West Indies' first T20 match of the 3-match series against Sri Lanka at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Osbourn, Antigua.

• He hit six sixes in an over to guide his team to a comprehensive four-wicket win. He got out in the following over in delivery by Hasaranga de Silva, finishing with 38 runs off 11 deliveries.

• With the six 6s, he joined Herschelle Gibbs and Yuvraj Singh, who are the only two cricketers to have achieved the feat previously.

• Pollard also became the second batsman after India's Yuvraj Singh to hit six sixes in an over in a T20 International match.

• Yuvraj Singh had hit 6 sixes in an over against England during the 2007 T20 World Cup and Herschelle Gibbs had achieved the feat against the Netherlands during the ODI World Cup in 2007 itself.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal receives first dose of COVISHIELD

• Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was administered his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi government-run LNJP hospital on March 3, 2021. The 52-year-old Kejriwal has been receiving treatment for diabetes for the last 10 years, making him eligible for inoculation under the ongoing phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

• The Delhi Chief Minister was given the first shot of COVISHIELD, the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. His parents were also vaccinated.

• Kejriwal stated that they do not have any problems after vaccination and are in good health. He appealed to all who are eligible to get vaccinated. He assured that is no need to fear.

• He further said that his government is in touch with the Central government and if needed, they will be increasing the vaccination centres.

Saudi Arabia makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for Haj 2021

• Saudi Arabia has made COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for Haj 2021 pilgrims. The Haj Committee of India, while announcing the schedule to this year's pilgrimage said that it will take place under special circumstances with special norms, rules and regulations.

• Under the new rules, the pilgrims have to be between 18-65 years. They have also been asked to follow social distancing norms.

• The expenditure on Haj 2021 is also expected to be higher than during the normal period. Therefore, the directive stated that pilgrims who are financially sound enough to bear this extra expense should only apply.

• Individuals who have already performed the hajj through the Haj Committee of India due to the "once in a lifetime" condition won't be eligible.

Bengaluru tops list of cities in ease of living, Shimla tops among small cities

• Bengaluru has emerged as the best city on ease of living parameters among 49 million-plus cities in 2020, pushing Pune to second spot.

• Shimla topped the list among 62 cities having less than one million population, followed by Bhubaneswar. The report was revealed by Union housing and urban development minister Hardeep Singh Puri on March 4, 2021.

• The latest ranking of cities in 2020 put 111 cities in two categories- cities having a million-plus population and cities having a population less than a million.

• The assessment exercise was carried out last year just before the lockdown. No city has been included from West Bengal due to the “data challenge”.

EAM Jaishankar discussed Teesta water sharing, border killings during the Bangladesh visit

• External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, during his visit to Bangladesh on March 4, 2021 discussed about issues surrounding Teesta water sharing, border killings, COVID-19 with his counterpart Dr AKA Momen in Dhaka.

• Jaishankar termed Teesta water-sharing as a big issue. The rive dispute is an important point of bilateral talks between India and Bangladesh. Bangladesh has sought a fair and equitable distribution of Teesta waters from India.

• India and Bangladesh had also signed an agreement in 2011 to share surface waters at the Farakka Barrage near their mutual border. However, the proposed deal was called off after repeated objections by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

• Though the water-sharing issue was once again discussed during PM Modi's visit to Dhaka in June 2015, but it remains unresolved to date.

• The External Affairs Minister also spoke about border killings in the backdrop of the 1971 Liberation War and decades of friendship. He said that both the countries agreed that our objective should be no crime no death border'.

• The EAM further highlighted India's COVID-19 assistance to Bangladesh by providing it with the highest number of vaccines than any other country.