Current Affairs in Short: 6 August 2020

MEA rejects China’s interference in Kashmir issue

• The Ministry of External Affairs released an official statement related to China’s move of initiating discussion in the UN Security Council on issues pertaining to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

• The MEA noted that this was not the first time that China has sought to raise a subject that is solely an internal matter of India and just like previous occasions, this attempt too met with little support from the international community.

• The MEA firmly reject China’s interference in India’s internal affairs and urged it to draw proper conclusions from such infructuous attempts.

India asks Pakistan to desist from interfering in India’s affairs

• The Ministry of External Affairs released an official statement on Pakistan’s press statement on construction of the ‘Ram Temple’. The Ministry asked Pakistan to desist from interfering in India’s affairs and refrain from communal incitement.

• The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that such comments are deeply regrettable.

• The Ministry added saying that this is not a surprising stance from a nation that practices cross border terrorism and denies its minorities their religious rights.

PM Modi to address ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’ on August 7

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the Inaugural Address at the ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’ on August 7, 2020.

• The virtual conclave will have sessions dedicated to significant aspects of education covered under the National Education Policy, 2020, which include holistic, multidisciplinary and futuristic education, Quality Research and equitable use of technology for better reach in Education.

• The conclave will have numerous speakers including eminent academicians including the Chairman and Members, Committee for Draft NEP. The event is also expected to see in attendance Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, College Principals, Directors and Vice-Chancellors of universities and Institutions.

National Handloom Day to be observed on August 7

• National Handloom Day will be celebrated on August 7, 2020 to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on the same date in 1905.

• This year, the Union Ministry of Textiles will organise a virtual programme, which will have Textiles Minister Smriti Irani as the Chief Guest.

• The function will connect handloom clusters across India, NIFT campuses and all the 28 Weaver Service Centres and National Handloom Development Corporation.

• The main objective behind celebrating the day is to generate awareness about the Handloom Industry among the public and its contribution to socio-economic development.

DIAT wins 1st prize in Smart India Hackathon 2020

• The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) won the first prize in the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2020. The SIH grand finale was held between August 1-3, 2020 at the Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology, Uttar Pradesh.

• This 36- hour non-stop digital product building competition was a national level competition for software edition, which was organized jointly by the Ministry of Human Resource Development and All India Council for Technical Education.

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi had interacted with the participants in a live event on August 1, 2020. The six-member DIAT team received Rs one lakh as prize money for solving a technical problem using artificial intelligence.