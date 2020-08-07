Current Affairs in Short: 7 August 2020

Dr Pradeep Kumar Joshi takes oath as UPSC Chairman

• Dr. Pradeep Kumar Joshi took oath as the Chairman of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on August 7, 2020.

• Dr. Pradeep Kumar will succeed Arvind Saxena who completed his term as UPSC chairman today. Joshi was previously serving as the Chairman of both Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commissions. He joined the UPSC as a member in May 2015.

• His tenure as UPSC chairman will continue till May 12, 2021. With his appointment as the chairman, there is a vacancy of a member in the UPSC.

• The UPSC conducts the civil services examination annually in three stages — preliminary, mains and interview — to select Indian bureaucrats and diplomats.

PM Modi to inaugurate Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra tomorrow

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra (RSK) on August 8, 2020. The Kendra is an interactive experience centre on the Swachh Bharat Mission.

• The Prime Minister will be inaugurating the centre on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi's Champaran Satyagraha.

• The installations at the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra will introduce future generations to the successful journey of the world's largest behaviour change campaign, the Swachh Bharat Mission.

• The interplay of processes will be presented through assimilative learning, success stories and thematic messages in an interactive format.

2 Odisha villages recognised by UNESO for Tsunami readiness

• Two coastal villages in Odisha -Venkatraipur and Noliasahi- have been recognised as tsunami ready by UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC). This is the first time that any state in India is getting recognition. The Information and Public Relations Department of Odisha made the announcement.

• The department stated in a press release that Odisha is the first state in India to get two coastal villages Tsunami ready. This makes the country the first in the Indian Ocean region to achieve this honour.

• The two villages are Venkatraipur (Boxipalli) village of Rangeilunda block of Ganjam district in Odisha and Noliasahi village of Ersama block of Jagatsinghpur district.

• The communities of both Noliasahi and Venkatraipur in presence of district collectors will receive the certificates in the event.

India to extend assistance to Lebanon

• India informed on August 6, 2020 that it has sought an assessment from Lebanon on the damage during the powerful explosion in Beirut to decide the nature of assistance that can be extended.

• MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava confirmed that there have been no reported casualties among Indians, only 5 minor injuries.

• Overall, 140 people were killed and over 5,000 were injured in the explosion that rocked Lebanon's capital Beirut on August 4, 2020. The explosion damaged half of Beirut's buildings and roughly 300,000 people have become homeless.

India, US reaffirm their commitment to ensure secure, sovereign Indo-Pacific

• Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held detailed discussions with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on August 6, 2020 regarding relations between US and India and to advance peace, prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific.

• The two leaders reiterated their cooperation to establish peace in Afghanistan and their commitment to fighting COVID-19 virus. Both the leaders agreed to expand cooperation on a range of regional and international issues.

• They also expressed that they look forward to Quadrilateral consultations and the US-India Ministerial Dialogue later this year. The US, Australia, India and Japan recently reinvigorated the "Quad" grouping. This comes in the wake of China’s move of militarizing features in the South China Sea.