Current Affairs in Short: 8 July 2020

PM Modi to interact with representatives of Varanasi based NGOs tomorrow

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the representatives of Varanasi based NGOs on July 9, 2020 through video conferencing.

• During the interaction, the Prime Minister is expected to discuss and showcase the efforts of the organizations in providing food and other assistance during lockdown.

• During the nationwide-lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19 pandemic, the residents of Varanasi and members of social organizations assisted the District Administration by ensuring timely food distribution to the needy people in collaboration with the District officials.

• More than 20 lakh food packets and 2 lakh dry ration kits were distributed through the District Administration’s foo cell. The oganizations also distributed masks and sanitizers and were honoured as ‘corona warriors’ by the District Administration.

Cabinet approves extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana till November 2020

• The Union Cabinet on July 8, 2020 gave its approval to extend the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana till November end. Under the scheme, 5kg of wheat or rice and 1 kg of chana will be distributed to each beneficiary family for 5 more months, benefitting more than 80 crore people in the country.

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the scheme in his live televised address to the nation on June 30th. He said that the decision was taken so that the poor and needy persons do not go hungry during the forthcoming festival season in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

• Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the launch of the scheme just after the imposition of nationwide lockdown. Under the scheme’s first phase, free food grains were provided to the poor and vulnerable families for three months starting from April. The second phase of the scheme will last till November end.

Unmarried permanently disabled sons of ECHS beneficiaries to get scheme benefits

• The centre announced recently that the unmarried permanently disabled and financially dependent sons of the beneficiaries of the Ex-Servicemen Contribution Health Scheme (ECHS) who became disabled after attaining the age of 25 years will also be eligible for benefits under the schemes.

• The decision was taken by the Union Ministry of Defence.

• A similar decision was taken for the beneficiaries of the Central Government Health Scheme in January 2020.

Sri Lanka drops 2011 World Cup final fixing probe due on lack of evidence

• An investigation launched to probe match-fixing allegations during the 2011 World Cup final has been dropped due to lack of evidence.

• The investigation was suspended insufficient evidence and public outcry. The Chief of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), Senior SP Jagath Fonseka noted that the statements of three cricketers summoned so far were genuine and revealed the practical reason for a change in the squad during the tournament.

• The SIU Chief Fonseka stated that summoning of various cricketers to record statements had caused a crisis in the country and could lead to a major issue. Former Sri Lankan Captain Kumar Sangakkara, Aravinda de Silva and Upul Tharanga had appeared before the Special Investigation Unit set up to investigate into allegations leveled by former Minister of Sports Mahindananda Aluthgamage.

• The former Sri Lankan Sports Minister had alleged that the 2011 final between India and Sri Lanka was fixed. However, the SIU Chief stated that the three statements taken so far showed no evidence to prove the allegations leveled by the Minister.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren quarantines himself after minister tests positive

• Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has quarantined himself at his Ranchi residence after a minister he had met earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

• The state government said in an official statement on July 8, 2020 that the Chief Minister has quarantines himself and entry to his residence has been prohibited. The staff of the Jharkhand CMO has also been asked to go into home quarantine.

• The Chief Minister had come in contact with state minister Mithlesh Thakur who tested positive for Covid-19 on July 7, 2020. His samples will be tested during the day.