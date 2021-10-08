Current Affairs in Short: 8 October 2021

India, Nepal review implementation of ongoing cross-border railway links, bilateral cooperation

•India and Nepal on October 8, 2021, reviewed the implementation of ongoing cross-border railway links and overall bilateral cooperation in the railway sector during the 5th Joint Working Group and the 7th Project Steering Committee meetings in New Delhi.

•Both India and Nepal signed the Standard Operating Procedures for starting passenger train services on the Jaynagar-Kurtha section and the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Final Location Survey of the Kathmandu-Raxaul broad gauge railway line.

•Both also discussed the progress of the Raxaul-Kathmandu Broad Gauge Railway Link and Phase-II railway link projects.

Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen to visit India from October 9

•Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen will be visiting India for three days from October 9, 2021. Frederiksen will be meeting President Ram Nath Kovind and holding bilateral talks with PM Narendra Modi.

•During Frederiksen’s 3-day visit, India and Demark will discuss the bilateral relations and review the Green Strategic Partnership along with regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

•India and Denmark had established the Green Strategic Partnership during the virtual summit held in September 2020. Both countries have strong trade and investment ties. More than 60 Indian companies are operating in Denmark while more than 200 Danish companies are operating in India.

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent, reverse repo rate at 3.35 per cent

•The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India maintained the status quo on interest rates for the eighth consecutive time. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the lending rates will remain unchanged.

•Repo rate has been maintained at 4 per cent and reverse repo rate at 3.35 per cent. Repo rate is the rate at which the Central Bank lends short-term money to banks.

•The RBI has also projected a growth target for the Financial Year 2022 at 9.5 per cent. The RBI foresees the GDP growth for Quarter 2 of Financial Year 2022 at 7.9 per cent compared to 7.3 per cent earlier.

Maharashtra launches ‘Mission Kavach Kundal’ on October 8

•Maharashtra government on October 8, 2021, launched a special 7-day COVID-19 vaccination drive called Mission Kavach Kundal with an aim to inoculate 15 lakh people every day. The Mission is a part of Central Govt’s target to achieve 100 crore vaccinations by October 15.

•Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that 30 per cent of the State’s adult population has been administered both doses while 65 per cent have received their first dose of vaccine.

Indian Women’s Hockey Team to join FIH Hockey Pro League for Season 3

•The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on October 8, 2021, announced that the women’s national teams of India will join the FIH Hockey Pro League for Season 3 which is starting on October 13, 2021. Spain will also be joining the League.

•Both India and Spain teams will compete in the place of Australia and New Zealand in 2021 as both Australia and New Zealand pulled out because of COVID-related international travel restrictions placed by their respective governments.