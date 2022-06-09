Current Affairs in Short: 9 June 2022
The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh handed over 12-high speed guard boats for the Vietnam border guard at Hong Ha Shipyard.
Current Affairs in Short
Babar Azam from Pakistan becomes first batter to score 3 consecutive ODI centuries twice
- The Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team Babar Azam scripted brilliant record with his century against West Indies in the first ODI in Multan.
- He became the first batter to score three consecutive hundreds on two separate occasions in ODIs.
- Babar Azam smashed 103 off 107 balls and led Pakistan to victory by five wickets, This is the second time that Babar Azam has scored three consecutive centuries in ODIs.
- Babar Azam’s earlier three centuries come against West Indies in 2016m, when he made 120, 123 and 117 in back to back innings.
IRCTC becomes first agency to connect two countries through tourist train under Bharat Gaurav Scheme
- IRCTC will be India’s first agency to connect two countries through the tourist train under Bharat Gaurav scheme of Indian Railways.
- As per the statement by the Indian Railways, the train will depart on the Shi Ramayan Yatra Circuit from New Delhi on June 21.
- The train which will originate from Safdarjung Railways Station will cover the distance of approx. 8,000kms between India and Nepal on Shri Ramayan Yatra Circuit.
- The train will run on the Ramayan Circuit identified under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme covering prominent places that are associated with the life of Lord Rama.
India hands over 12-high speed guard boats to Vietnam
- The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh handed over 12-high speed guard boats for the Vietnam border guard at Hong Ha Shipyard.
- The boats are made under USD 100 million lines of credit by the Government of India.
- Five of the 12 boats were manufactured at the L&T Shipyard in India while seven boats were made at the Hong Ha Shipyard.
- India and Vietnam signed a Joint Vision Statement for the Defence partnerships towards the year 2030 for enhancing the scale and scope of the defence cooperation between the two countries.
Security forces to use high-techs gadgets to secure Amarnath Yatra
- As the countdown for the Amarnath yatra begins, the security personnel deployed in Jammu and Kashmir will be equipped with high-tech gadgets.
- It will be used for the first time during the annual pilgrimage of Hindus amid the specific concerns regarding the use of sticky bombs by terrorists.
- The number of drones for surveillance are also being increased during the pilgrimage and it is estimated that over 50 are to be used only on twin routes of Baltal and Pahalgam.
- For the first time, an integrated effort is being put across all forces concerned including CRPF, Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Amarnathji Shrine Board Members.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.