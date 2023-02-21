Current Affairs in Short: February 21 2023
Jagran Josh covers the most important topics such as the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival 2023, the New CEO of NITI Aayog, UPI-PayNow Linkage, etc. Given below are the top 5 briefings of the day.
Current Affairs February 21
NITI Aayog Announces New CEO
- BVR Subramanyam replaced Parameswaram Iyer for the position of CEO of the NITI Aayog organization on February 20, 2023.
- The former head leaves his post and has been relocated to World Bank as the Executive Director.
- Chhattisgarh cadre IAS Officer Subramanyam has degrees in Engineering and Management. He has also worked under both Indian Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi.
‘The Kashmir Files’ Wins ‘Best Film Award’ at Dadasaheb Film Festival 2023
- The film ‘The Kashmir Files’ directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has been shortlisted at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2023 held on February 20.
- There were several big personalities who attended the event such as Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Varun Dhawan and media staff, ministers, etc.
- The ‘Film of the Year’ 2023 award was honoured for the RRR movie, directed by S. S. Rajamouli.
India and Singapore initiate ‘UPI-PayNow’ linkage
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore PM Lee Hsien have launched the linkage of UPI and PayNow, their fast payment methods
- In a virtual meeting, the Prime Ministers of both countries agree upon a joint venture to provide cross-border transactions.
- As per a survey conducted by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), a record of 7.82 billion transactions is evident in UPI payments in 2022.
Joint Venture of Vedanta-Foxconn selects Dholera SIR
- Vedanta collaborates with electronics manufacturing company Foxconn and finalized the Dholera Special Investment region.
- The first manufacturing facility for semiconductors to be created across India. This initiative will be set up nearly 100 km from Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
- This project is intended to increase subsidies and incentives like the zero stamp duty on land purchase as well as subsidised water and electricity, under the 'Gujarat Semiconductor Policy 2022-27'.
Pangong Tso Lake Marathon sets record in Guinness Book
- India’s first-ever frozen lake marathon on PangongTso has now been registered in the Guinness Book of World Records.
- On February 20, the widely known Pangong Tso in Ladakh organized the first-ever marathon. This lake is at an altitude of 4350 metres above sea level.
- Talking about the event, its theme was ‘Last Run’ and it aimed at promoting winter and border Tourism in Ladakh. It was also held to spread awareness of climate change.
Also Read: Current Affairs in Short: 17 February 2023
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.