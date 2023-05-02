Current Affairs in Short: May 02 2023

AI Specialist Geoffrey Hinton Resigns from Google

Mr Hinton created advanced systems which are currently used in many chatbots like ChatGPT. His reason for stepping out from his position is to freely open up about the approaching risks of AI chatbots amid layoffs.

He has contributed to Artificial Intelligence (AI) domain and is well known as the ‘Godfather of AI’.

Geoffrey Hinton left his job at Google and tweeted that this step is not to attack Google. Instead, he wants to underline the rising dangers of technology.

Sharad Pawar Announces His Resignation from NCP Party

Mr Pawar founded the NCP party more than a decade ago and now he says that the new generation must guide and operate the party.

Previously, he served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for 4 ministries and has been the Minister of Defence.

82-year-old Indian Politician abandons his position as Chief of the National Congress Party (NCP). The party leaders and members appealed to him to withdraw his decision.

Indian Naval Ships Reach Singapore for ASEAN-2023

ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise 2023 is scheduled to be practised between May 02 to May 04 for the first phase i.e. the Harbour Phase.

In the next Sea Phase, the event will be held on May 07 and May 08. For the program, INS Satpura and INS Delhi have arrived along with their Commandant Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh at Changi Naval Port located in Singapore.