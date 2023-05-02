Current Affairs in Short: May 02 2023
AI Specialist Geoffrey Hinton Resigns from Google
- Geoffrey Hinton left his job at Google and tweeted that this step is not to attack Google. Instead, he wants to underline the rising dangers of technology.
- He has contributed to Artificial Intelligence (AI) domain and is well known as the ‘Godfather of AI’.
- Mr Hinton created advanced systems which are currently used in many chatbots like ChatGPT. His reason for stepping out from his position is to freely open up about the approaching risks of AI chatbots amid layoffs.
Sharad Pawar Announces His Resignation from NCP Party
- 82-year-old Indian Politician abandons his position as Chief of the National Congress Party (NCP). The party leaders and members appealed to him to withdraw his decision.
- Previously, he served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for 4 ministries and has been the Minister of Defence.
- Mr Pawar founded the NCP party more than a decade ago and now he says that the new generation must guide and operate the party.
Indian Naval Ships Reach Singapore for ASEAN-2023
- ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise 2023 is scheduled to be practised between May 02 to May 04 for the first phase i.e. the Harbour Phase.
- In the next Sea Phase, the event will be held on May 07 and May 08. For the program, INS Satpura and INS Delhi have arrived along with their Commandant Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh at Changi Naval Port located in Singapore.
- While there are 10 member states of the ASEAN group, India is among the dialogue partners of this alliance. The nautical event is organised to promote interoperability and activate old ties in the maritime domain.
Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan assumes as CINCAN’s Officer
- Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan has been appointed as the 17th Commanding-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN) on May 01, 2023.
- Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) is the only triple-service Port Blair-based command of the Indian Armed Forces.
- Army, Navy and Air Force capabilities are included in this theatre command. Flying Pilot Officer Saju has been an accomplished fighter and leader.
TS Sivagnanam designated as Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice
- Justice TS Sivagnanam has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, as per the notification released by the Law Ministry.
- He assumed the position of a judge in the year 2009 till 2025. Before 1 year, the Supreme Court suggested his name.
- He has replaced Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava. Also, he belongs to the Madras High Court and had been a senior judge in Calcutta HC.
