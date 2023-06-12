Current Affairs One Liners: June 12 2023- French Open 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as French Open 2023, Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2023 etc.

1. Which player won the French Open men's singles title - Novak Djokovic

2. Which team won the title of Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2023 - India

3. Which player won the French Open women's singles title - Iga Swiatek

4. Who has become the first team in the world to win all the ICC titles – Australia

5. Who has recently been elected as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the International Air Transport Association - Peter Albers

6. Where was the G20 development ministers' conference held - Varanasi

7. Who has been appointed as the CEO of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)- Amit Agarwal