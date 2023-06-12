Current Affairs One Liners: June 12 2023- French Open 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: June 12 2023
1. Which player won the French Open men's singles title - Novak Djokovic

2. Which team won the title of Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2023 - India

3. Which player won the French Open women's singles title - Iga Swiatek

4. Who has become the first team in the world to win all the ICC titles – Australia

5. Who has recently been elected as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the International Air Transport Association - Peter Albers

6. Where was the G20 development ministers' conference held - Varanasi

7. Who has been appointed as the CEO of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)- Amit Agarwal

 

