Quick Links

Current Affairs One Liners: October 26 2023- Mike Johnson

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Mike Johnson, ODI World Cup 2023, Rajkumar Rao, new head coach of Indian women's cricket team etc.

Bagesh Yadav
By Bagesh Yadav
Oct 26, 2023, 17:44 IST
Current Affairs One Liners: October 26 2023
Current Affairs One Liners: October 26 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Mike Johnson, ODI World Cup 2023, Rajkumar Rao, new head coach of Indian women's cricket team etc.

1. Who has been elected as the new Speaker of the US House- Mike Johnson

2. Who has been appointed by the Election Commission of India as its national icon – Rajkumar Rao

3. Airbus has signed an agreement with which IIT to promote talent development in the Indian aerospace sector - IIT Kanpur

Also read: Current Affairs Quiz: 26 October 2023

4. Which country is hosting the UN Forum on 'Forest Fire and Certification' - India

5. India broke the record of most medals in the Asian Para Games, in which country the Asian Para Games is being organized - China

6. Which player has made the record of fastest century in ODI World Cup history- Glenn Maxwell

7. Where is the national level 'Saras Livelihood Fair' 2023 being organized - Gurugram

8. Who has been made the new head coach of the Indian women's cricket team- Amol Muzumdar

Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Related Stories

Trending Categories

Latest Stories

Latest Education News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept