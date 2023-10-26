Current Affairs One Liners: October 26 2023- Mike Johnson

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Mike Johnson, ODI World Cup 2023, Rajkumar Rao, new head coach of Indian women's cricket team etc. 1. Who has been elected as the new Speaker of the US House- Mike Johnson

2. Who has been appointed by the Election Commission of India as its national icon – Rajkumar Rao 3. Airbus has signed an agreement with which IIT to promote talent development in the Indian aerospace sector - IIT Kanpur

4. Which country is hosting the UN Forum on 'Forest Fire and Certification' - India

5. India broke the record of most medals in the Asian Para Games, in which country the Asian Para Games is being organized - China 6. Which player has made the record of fastest century in ODI World Cup history- Glenn Maxwell