Current Affairs Quiz: 26 October 2023- Rajkumar Rao

1. Who has been appointed by the Election Commission of India as its national icon?

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as ODI World Cup 2023 etc.

2. Which player has made the record of fastest century in ODI World Cup history?

(d) Babar Azam

3. India broke the record of most medals in the Asian Para Games, in which country the Asian Para Games is being organized?

(a) China

(b) Indonesia

(c) Malaysia

(d) Thailand

4. Which country is hosting the UN Forum on 'Forest Fire and Certification'?

(a) France

(b) Brazil

(c) South Africa

(d) India

5. Where is the national level 'Saras Livelihood Fair' 2023 being organised?

(a) Patna

(b) Gurugram

(c) Lucknow

(d) Varanasi

6. Who has been made the new head coach of the Indian women's cricket team?

(a) Amol Muzumdar

(b) Ramesh Powar

(c) Nikhil Chopra

(d) Ajay Jadeja

7. Airbus has tied up with which IIT to boost talent development in the Indian aerospace sector?

(a) IIT Mumbai

(b) IIT Delhi

(c) IIT Kharagpur

(d) IIT Kanpur

Answer:-

1. (d) Rajkumar Rao

The Election Commission of India has appointed actor Rajkumar Rao as its national icon. National icons make people aware about voting. Rajkumar Rao was given the National Award for Best Actor for his film 'Newton'. In August this year, the Election Commission had made former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar its national icon.

2. (b) Glenn Maxwell

Australia's Glenn Maxwell has scored the fastest century in World Cup history. Glenn Maxwell completed his century against Netherlands in just 40 balls. During his innings, Maxwell hit 9 fours and 8 sixes. In this case, Maxwell broke the record of South Africa's Aiden Markram who had scored a century in 49 balls.

3. (a) China

India has broken the record of most medals in the Asian Para Games. India has so far won a total of 79 medals which include 18 gold, 22 silver and 39 bronze. The Asian Para Games are being organized in Hangzhou, China from 22 to 28 October. India had won 72 medals in these games held in Indonesia in 2018.

4. (d) India

A two-day Country Led Initiative (CLI) program is being organized by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in Uttarakhand at the Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun. In this, about 55 representatives from 30 countries and 41 representatives from 20 organizations will discuss the topic of Forest Fire and Certification. This program is a part of the United Nations Forum on Forests.

5. (b) Gurugram

National level 'Saras Aajeevika Mela' 2023 is being organized at Laser Valley Ground, Gurugram. This 17-day fair will continue till 11th of next month. SARAS Livelihood Fair is an initiative of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission of the Ministry of Rural Development.

6. (a) Amol Muzumdar

Domestic cricket legend Amol Muzumdar has been named the new head coach of the Indian women's cricket team by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Muzumdar has previously worked as the batting coach for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

7. (d) IIT Kanpur

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur and Airbus signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to focus on research to promote talent development in the Indian aerospace sector. Airbus is a European multinational aerospace company. It was established in 1970.

