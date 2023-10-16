Current Affairs Quiz: 16 October 2023- Newly Elected PM of New Zealand

1. Which sport has been included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics by the International Olympic Committee?

(d) Mansukh Mandaviya

3. Who has become the first Indian batsman to hit 300 sixes in ODI cricket history?

(a) Surya Kumar Yadav

(b) Virat Kohli

(c) Hardik Pandya

(d) Rohit Sharma

4. In which country did External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently unveil the statue of Rabindranath Tagore?

(a) Bangladesh

(b) Vietnam

(c) Thailand

(d) Argentina

5. With whom has Skill India partnered for Retailer Skill Development Programme?

(a) Reliance Jio

(b) Tata Steel

(c) Coca-Cola India

(d) Tech Mahindra

6. Who has been elected as the newly elected Prime Minister of New Zealand?

(a) Christopher Luxon

(b) Henry Clarke

(c) Jacinda Ardern

(d) Chris Hipkins

7. When is World Food Day celebrated every year?

(a) 14 October

(b) 15 October

(c) 16 October

(d) 17 October

Answer:-

1. (d) All of the above

The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee has decided to include the game of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Cricket was last played in the Olympics in 1900. Along with cricket, the games of baseball, softball, flag football (non-contact American football), squash and lacrosse have also been included in the Olympics to be held in the year 2028.

2. (d) Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the first medical college of Nagaland. Mandaviya inaugurated 'Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research' (NIMSR) which is affiliated to Nagaland University. Permission has been given to give admission to 100 MBBS students in the academic session 2023-2024. Nagaland is a state in northeastern India bordering Myanmar.

3. (d) Rohit Sharma

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has become the first Indian batsman to hit 300 sixes in ODI cricket history. With this, Rohit Sharma has also become the third batsman in the world to hit 300 sixes in the history of ODI cricket. He achieved this feat during the ODI World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan in Ahmedabad. Former Pakistan batsman Shahid Afridi tops this list with the maximum number of 351 sixes in ODI cricket.

4. (b) Vietnam

Recently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar unveiled the statue of Rabindranath Tagore in Vietnam. The statue was unveiled during the Foreign Minister's four-day visit to Vietnam. He also said that Vietnam had issued a commemorative postage stamp in Tagore's honor in 1982. Vietnam is a South Asian country, its capital is Hanoi.

5. (c) Coca-Cola India

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has entered into an agreement with Coca-Cola India under the Retailer Skill Development Program to empower the retailer community in states like Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. Sanket Ray, President, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia was also present on this occasion. Under this partnership, the aim is to skill retailers in major states of the country in three years.

6. (a) Christopher Luxon

In the recently held general elections in New Zealand, former businessman and politician Christopher Luxon won a decisive victory and has been elected as the newly elected Prime Minister of the country. Currently Chris Hopkins is the Prime Minister of New Zealand, who will be replaced by Luxon. Christopher Luxon will be the 42nd Prime Minister of New Zealand.

7. (c) 16 October

World Food Day is celebrated every year on 16 October. Every year the main focus of this day is to advance food security around the world. World Food Day was established in 1945 by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), a specialized agency of the United Nations. The theme of World Food Day for the year 2023 is “Water is life, water is food. "Leave no one behind".

