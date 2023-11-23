Current Affairs Quiz: 23 November 2023- India's first woman Supreme Court judge

1. Who was the first woman judge of the Supreme Court who passed away recently?

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Fatima Biwi passes away, IPL 2024, 'Vidya Samiksha Kendra' etc.

2. Who has been appointed as the Additional Director of South Indian Bank?

(d) Ajay Sinha

3. Who has been appointed by Kolkata Knight Riders as their new 'mentor'?

(a) Rahul Dravid

(b) Ajay Jadeja

(c) Yuvraj Singh

(d) Gautam Gambhir

4. Which state has recently launched 'Safe City Project' for the safety of women?

(a) Bihar

(b) Madhya Pradesh

(c) Uttar Pradesh

(d) Haryana

5. In which country has the world's largest single-site solar power plant been inaugurated?

(a) United Arab Emirates

(b) Qatar

(c) India

(d) USA

6. In which city did the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh inaugurate the 'Vidya Samiksha Kendra'?

(a) Shimla

(b) Manali

(c) Dharamshala

(d) Solan

Answer:-

1. (c) Fatima Biwi

Justice Fathima Beevi, the first woman judge of the Supreme Court, died in Kollam at the age of 96. She was also the first Muslim woman to be appointed to the higher judiciary of the country. She started her career as a lawyer in Kerala and became a District and Sessions Judge in 1974. She created history by becoming the first woman judge appointed to the Supreme Court in 1989.

2. (b) Lakshmi Ramakrishna Srinivas

Lakshmi Ramakrishna Srinivas, associated with the banking sector, has been appointed as Additional Director of South Indian Bank. He has been appointed as non-executive independent director of the bank for a period of three years with effect from November 20, 2023. Lakshmi has 38 years of experience in the banking sector. Before this she was the Chief General Manager of State Bank of India.

3. (d) Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has been appointed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as their new 'mentor'. Former KKR captain Gambhir will work closely with head coach Chandrakant Pandit. Gambhir was a member of KKR from 2011 to 2017 and also led the team to titles in 2012 and 2014. Besides, his team was also the runner-up in the Champions League T20 in 2014.

4. (c) Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh government has recently started 'Safe City Project' for the safety of women. Under this, it has been decided to monitor the entry and exit points of 17 municipal corporations of Gautam Buddha Nagar through CCTV. Along with this, government and non-government schools, colleges, madrassas and universities in the city will be monitored through CCTV.

5. (a) United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates recently inaugurated the world's largest single-site solar power plant. This is being seen as a big step before the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28). The 2-GW Al Dhafra Solar Photovoltaic Independent Power Project (IPP) is located 35 kilometers from Abu Dhabi city and will generate enough electricity to power approximately 200,000 homes.

6. (a) Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the 'Vidhya Samiksha Kendra' in Shimla, a data repository that will contain data of all the schemes run by the Ministry of Education (MoE). The Education Department of Himachal Pradesh has joined hands with ed-tech company Convegenius to set up Vidya Samiksha Kendra in the state.

ALSO READ:

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 schedule, format, participating teams and venues