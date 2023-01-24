Current Affairs Quiz: 24 January 2023

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as International Education Day, the chief guest at the 74th Republic Day, and the India Open 2023 Male Singles title.

1. When is International Education Day celebrated?

(a). 21 January

(b). 24 January

(c). 28 January

(d). 22 January

2. Who will be the chief guest at the 74th Republic Day function of India?

(a). Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

(b). Aung San Suu Kyi

(c). Frank-Walter Steinmeier

(d). Volodymyr Zelenskyy

3. The Indian Army launched a joint training exercise Cyclone-1 with which country?

(a). Srilanka

(b). Japan

(c). Nepal

(d). Egypt

4. Who has won the India Open 2023 Male Singles title in the badminton championship recently?

(a). Kunlavut Vitidsarn

(b). Lakshya Sen

(c). Viktor Axelsen

(d). Srikanth Kidambi

5. India’s first Made In India mobile operating system “BharOS” has been successfully tested in which IIT institution?

(a). IIT Delhi

(b). IIT Madras

(c). IIT Mumbai

(d). IIT Varanasi

6. How many students have been awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar?

(a). 09

(b). 10

(c). 11

(d). 12

7. Which state is celebrating its foundation day today?

(a). Haryana

(b). Goa

(c). Kerala

(d). Uttar Pradesh

Answers:-

1. (b). 24 January

The International Day of Education is on January 24th, 2023. On this day, UNESCO began commemorating the relevance and function of education in promoting peace and prosperity. As it is thought that comprehensive, equitable quality education and lifetime opportunities for everyone are necessary for attaining gender equality and ending the cycle of poverty.

2. (a). Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Egypt's President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, will arrive in New Delhi on January 24, 2023, on a three-day visit. On India's 74th Republic Day, President Sisi will be the Chief Guest. He will be joined by a high-level group comprised of five Ministers and senior government officials. The President of Egypt has been invited as the Chief Guest on Republic Day for the first time. The Egyptian Army will also send a contingent to the Republic Day parade.

3. (d). Egypt

The first-ever combined exercise between the Indian Army's special forces and the Egyptian Army, dubbed "Exercise Cyclone-I," has been underway at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, since January 14, 2023. The exercise intends to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation by focusing on the exchange of professional skills and interoperability of Special Forces in a desert environment while conducting counter-terrorism, reconnaissance, raids, and other special operations.

4. (a). Kunlavut Vitidsarn

Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand and An Se Young of South Korea won the India Open 2023 singles championships in New Delhi. In men's singles, eighth-seeded Vitidsarn defeated world number one and top seed Viktor Axelsen 22-20, 10-21, 21-12, while in women's singles, second-seeded Young defeated world number one and top seed Akane Yamaguchi 15-21, 21-16, 21-12.

5. (b). IIT Madras

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, and Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, successfully tested the 'BharOS,' a Made in India mobile operating system created by IIT Madras. JandK Operations Private Limited created the BharOS, an Android Open Source Project-based operating system.

6. (c). 11

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani met with this year's Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee children and their parents in New Delhi on January 24, 2023. The prizes were given to 11 youngsters for their outstanding achievements in six categories: art, culture, bravery, innovation, social service, and sports. Six boys and five girls from 11 states and union territories received awards. Each awardee got a medal, a one lakh rupee cash prize, and a certificate from the President.

7. (d). Uttar Pradesh



Uttar Pradesh is celebrating its founding day today, January 24, 2023. Since 2018, the state's foundation day on January 24 has been honored for three days with the involvement of all government ministries. The major subject of the 'Uttar Pradesh Day' 2023 is 'Investment and Employment' this year. The statewide activities will take place today until January 26.