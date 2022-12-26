Current Affairs Quiz: 26 December 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Veer Bal Diwas, Prime Minister of Fiji, and the DSCI AISS Award.

1. Veer Bal Diwas is celebrated on which day?

(a). December 23

(b). December 26

(c). December 22

(d). December 25

2. Who has been elected as the new Prime Minister of Fiji?

(a). Sitiveni Rabuka

(b). Voreqe Frank Bainimarama

(c). Naiqama Lalabalavu

(d). Joko Widodo

3. Which institution won the DSCI AISS Award for ‘Best Security Practices in Government Sector’?

(a). IRCTC

(b). ISRO

(c). NASSCOM

(d). UIDAI

4. The International Space Registry has named one star after whose name?

(a). Mahatma Gandhi

(b). Atal Bihari Vajpayi

(c). Sushma Swaraj

(d). Manohar Parrikar

5. Which country supplies the S-400 air defence missile system to India?

(a). USA

(b). Israel

(c). Russia

(d). France

6. Who has been elected as the Prime Minister of Nepal?

(a). Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachand”

(b). Rabi Lamichhane

(c). Sher Bahadur Deuba

(d). Rajendra Prasad Lingden

7. Which organization has recently received the Type Certification and RTPO Approvals from DGCA?

(a). Air Pics

(b). Garuda Aerospace

(c). Amarillo India

(d). Skylark drone

Answers:-

1. (b). December 26

Prime Minister Modi declared December 26th to be Veer Bal Diwas, commemorating the martyrdom of Sri Guru Gobind Singh's sons, Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh. He also participated in a historic programme marking Veer Bal Diwas at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

2. (a). Sitiveni Rabuka

Sitiveni Rabuka has been elected as the new prime minister of Fiji. Rabuka will be the 12th prime minister of the country. He also served as the prime minister earlier from 1992 to 1999. Rabuka is the head of the People’s Alliance Party. At a meeting of the Fijian Parliament in Suva, the 74-year-old secured the nomination by one vote over incumbent Frank Bainimarama.

3. (d). UIDAI

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has won a top data security award for government sector best practices. The Data Security Council of India (DSCI) is a non-profit industry organization in India that was established by NASSCOM. The DSCI recognized UIDAI for its critical contribution to protecting the 'Aadhaar' infrastructure, which offers inhabitants with digital identity-based welfare services.

4. (b). Atal Bihari Vajpayi

The Aurangabad chapter of the BJP named a star after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, which was observed as 'Good Governance Day' across the country, revealed Aurangabad BJP president Shirish Boralkar. The distance of the star from Earth is 392.01 light years. It is the closest star to the Sun.

5. (c). Russia

In 2023 Russia will begin supplying India with the third squadron of the S-400 air defence missile system. India has already deployed its first two missile system squadrons to monitor the Ladakh sector, the Chicken's Neck Corridor in West Bengal, and the whole northeastern area. India and Russia have agreed on a three-year contract of around 35,000 crores to purchase five squadrons of S-400 air defence missiles.

6. (a). Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachand”

Pushpa Kamal Dahal has been elected as the Prime Minister of Nepal again on December 25, 2022. President Bidya Devi Bhandari named Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' of the CPN-Maoist Centre as Nepal's next Prime Minister. According to a statement published by the President's Office here, Prachanda has been chosen as Prime Minister of Nepal under Article 76 Clause 2 of the Constitution.

7. (b). Garuda Aerospace

The Director General of Civil Aviation has approved Garuda Aerospace's indigenously designed Kisan drones for Type Certification and RPTO (Remote Pilot Training Organization). The DGCA Type certification is offered on the basis of a quality assessment and is issued after the unmanned aerial vehicles have undergone rigorous testing.