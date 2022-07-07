Current Affairs Quiz: 7 July 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Minority Affairs Ministry, IKEA's Chief Financial Officer, Payyoli Express and India's new G20 Sherpa among others.

1.Which Union Minister has been given the additional charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs?

a)Jyotiraditya Scindia

b)Smriti Irani

c)Nitin Gadkari

d)Piyush Goyal

2.Who has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer of IKEA?

a)CII

b)IKEA

c)Amazon

d)Walmart

3.Which country's Prime Minister has stepped down?

a)France

b)Denmark

c)Italy

d)UK

4.Scientists have discovered a large ozone hole over which region?

a)Mediterranean

b)Western Europe

c)Tropics

d)Africa

5.Who is popularly known as Payyoli Express?

a)Neeraj Chopra

b)PT Usha

c)PV Sindhu

d)Dutee Chand

6.Who is expected to become India's new G20 Sherpa?

a)Amitabh Kant

b)Jyotiraditya Scindia

c)Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

d)Suman Bery

7.Which actor has claimed that he has face blindness disorder?

a)Brad Pitt

b)Bruce Willis

c)Justin Bieber

d)Vince Vaughn

Answers

1.(b) Smriti Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani took additional charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs on July 7, 2022. This comes a day after Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigned from the Cabinet. Smriti Irani was assigned the charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs in addition to her existing portfolio of Minister for Women and Child Development.

2.(b) IKEA

Murali Iyer has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer IKEA (part of Ingka Group), the Swedish home furnishings retailer's India business. Iyer takes over from Preet Dhupar who has moved into a global role within Ingka Group.

3.(d) UK

Boris Johnson has resigned as leader of Britain's Conservative party, paving the way for the selection of a UK new Prime Minister. Johnson finally agreed to step down as UK PM after a wave of resignations from top Ministers and close aides, bringing an end to a tumultuous two and a half years in office.

4.(c) Tropics

The scientists at Canada's Waterloo University have discovered a large ozone hole in the lower stratosphere, which is seven times larger than the one over Antarctica. The new ozone hole was discovered over the tropics, the area between the tropic of Cancer and the tropic of Capricorn, and has reportedly been there for over 30 years.

5.(b) PT Usha

Popularly known as the Payyoli Express or the Queen of Indian track and field, PT Usha is one of India's most iconic sportspersons. She had narrowly missed winning India's first medal in track and field after finishing fourth in women's 400M at the 1984 Olympics. She is from Kozhikode, Kerala.

6.(a) Amitabh Kant

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant is expected to be appointed as India's new G20 Sherpa, succeeding Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goel who has been tasked with other pressing duties. A full-time sherpa would be required as the next G-20 presidency would be coming to India in November.

7.(a) Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt recently revealed that he thinks he has a rare face blindness disorder called prosopagnosia. Prosopagnosia is a face blindness disorder, which means that one cannot recognise people's faces. The disorder generally affects people from birth and usually stays with the person for most of their life. Pitt had first spoken about the possibility of having prosopagnosia face blindness in 2013.

