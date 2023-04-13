Current Affairs Quiz: April 13 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get insights into the key topics given in Q&A formats such as Metro Train, Solar Energy Corporation of India, and the next Chief Justice of Tripura High Court, among others.

1. In which city was the first underwater metro train trial run in India?

(a) Chennai

(b) Kolkata

(c) Mumbai

(d) Karnataka

2. According to the ADR report, who is the Chief Minister with the most assets in the country?

(a) Mamata Banerjee

(b) Yogi Adityanath

(c) Jagan Mohan Reddy

(d) Pema Khandu

3. How many total medals India has won in the Women's Asian Wrestling Championship?

(a) 04

(b) 05

(c) 06

(d) 07

4. Which company has recently been given the Miniratna Category-I status?

(a) RailTel Corporation

(b) Solar Energy Corporation of India

(c) IRCTC

(d) Rail Vikas Nigam Limited

5. Who has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of Tripura High Court recently?

(a) Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh

(b) Justice Om Prakash Shukla

(c) Justice Umesh Chandra Sharma

(d) Justice Saurabh Srivastava

6. Who has won the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for the month of March?

(a) Rashid Khan

(b) Shubman Gill

(c) Shakib Al Hassan

(d) Harry Brook

7. In which city of India is the first 3D-printed post office being constructed?

(a) Mumbai

(b) Chennai

(c) Bengaluru

(d) Ahmedabad

Answers:-

1. (b) Kolkata

For the first time in Kolkata, India, a metro rail test was successfully operated underwater. During this trial, the metro rail was operated from a 520-meter tunnel under the Hooghly River. It marked India's metro history when a metro train was operated underwater. The occasion has come almost 40 years after the launch of the Kolkata Metro. With this historic operation of the metro, India's Kolkata city has joined cities like London, Paris, New York, Shanghai and Cairo where this type of metro is used.

2. (c) Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) recently released a report according to which 29 chief ministers are crorepatis out of 30 chief ministers of 28 states and 2 union territories of India. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy topped the list with Rs 510 crore. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu is in second place on this list with Rs 163 crore. Also, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has the least assets around Rs 15 lakh.

3. (d) 07

Indian women wrestlers have won a total of 7 medals in the Women's Asian Wrestling Championship held in Astana, Kazakhstan. It includes two silver and five bronze medals. India secured 3rd position in this competition. Last season, India won 5 medals in this competition and finished fourth in the points table. Last Panghal won a silver medal in the 53 kg category while Nisha Dahiya in the 68 kg category.

4. (b) Solar Energy Corporation of India

Solar Energy Corporation of India, owned by the Government of India, has been given the status of Miniratna Category-I. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has confirmed this in a statement. Solar Energy Corporation is an important agency of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. It was established in the year 2011. It is the only Central Public Sector Undertaking active in the solar energy sector.

5. (a) Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh of the Jharkhand High Court has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court. He replaced Justice T Amarnath Gaur, who was the Acting Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court since last November. The Tripura High Court is the High Court of the state of Tripura. It was established on March 23, 2013. The present Governor of Tripura State is Satyadev Narayan Arya and Chief Minister is Manik Saha.

6. (c) Shakib Al Hassan

Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has won the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for the month of March. Shakib has won this award for the second time after July 2021. He received this title on the basis of his brilliant performance in the T20I series against England. The same ICC Women's Player of the Month award was won by Henriette Ishimwe of Rwanda. The ICC Player of the Month Award is given every month on the basis of the performance of the players.

7. (c) Bengaluru

India's first 3D-printed post office is being built in Bengaluru, which is the first post office of its kind. The cost of construction of this post office is estimated to be 30 to 40 per cent less than that of a conventional building. Also, it is expected to be ready within 30 days. It is being constructed in 1100 square feet. The estimated cost is said to be Rs 23 lakh.

