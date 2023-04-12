Current Affairs Quiz: April 12 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get insights into the key topics given in Q&A formats such as semi-high-speed regional rail service, Raman Research Institute, Asian Wrestling Championship, etc.

1. With whom did the Indian Navy sign an agreement to develop secure maritime communication?

(a) Tata Telecommunication

(b) Raman Research Institute

(c) DRDO

(d) C-DAC

2. Which state government has recently given OBC status to the transgender community?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Madhya Pradesh

(c) Bihar

(d) Assam

3. Which state government has passed a bill to ban online gambling?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Bihar

(c) Tamil Nadu

(d) Goa

4. Which country has recently launched an initiative to license crypto firms?

(a) Morocco

(b) Cuba

(c) El Salvador

(d) Argentina

5. What is the name given to India's first semi-high-speed regional rail service?

(a) NCR Mail

(b) RapidX

(c) Rapido Fast

(d) NCRX

6. Which Indian player won the silver medal in the 68 kg category in the Asian Wrestling Championships?

(a) Babita Kumari

(b) Sakshi Malik

(c) Vinesh Phogat

(d) Nisha Dahiya

7. Where is the three-day International Conference on Defense Finance and Economics being organized?

(a) New Delhi

(b) Washington DC

(c) Paris

(d) Berlin

Answers:-

1. (b) Raman Research Institute

Indian Navy has entered into an agreement with Raman Research Institute (RRI) to develop Secure Maritime Communication. RRI is an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST). Quantum technologies will be used in the development of this maritime communication. Raman Research Institute is a scientific research institute located in Bangalore, India. It was founded by Nobel laureate CV Raman in 1948.

2. (b) Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh Government has recently added the transgender community to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) list of the state. The state government has taken this decision following the directions of the Supreme Court. With this, the transgender community will get the benefit of reservation in state government recruitments.

3. (c) Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi has approved the bill proposing to ban online gambling. The bill was passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly for the second time in March. The governor returned the bill on March 6 saying that it was against the constitution and against the decisions of the courts. The bill was first passed in the assembly on October 19, 2022.

4. (c) El Salvador

Central American country El Salvador has started an initiative to license crypto firms. Cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex has become the first cryptocurrency company to receive an official license in El Salvador. This license will allow Bitfinex to provide crypto-related services in the country as per the legal provisions of the country. El Salvador became the first country in the world to accept Bitcoin as a payment option in 2021.

5. (b) RapidX

India's first semi-high-speed regional rail service is named 'RapidX'. It will be operated by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation. This train is part of the ‘Regional Rapid Transit System’ and will run to connect major cities of the National Capital Region. This service will save travel time on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS route. Trains are expected to operate in 2023 on the 17 km long Sahibabad-Duhai section on this corridor.

6. (d) Nisha Dahiya

India's Nisha Dahiya won the silver medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan. This is the biggest medal of her career so far in the women's 68 kg category. Talking about other wrestlers, Priya Malik won a bronze medal in the 76 kg category. She defeated Japan's Mizuki Nagashima in the repechage round. India has so far won six medals in this tournament.

7. (a) New Delhi

India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a 3-day International Conference on Defense Finance and Economics in New Delhi. The conference is providing an opportunity for government officials, policymakers and academicians to speak on the topic amid current security challenges. Its objective is to participate in global discussions and propose a sustainable framework on the subject. Various countries including the USA, Japan, Australia, the UK, Sri Lanka, Kenya and Bangladesh are participating in this event.

