Current Affairs Quiz: August 08 2023- Tesla's New CFO

1. Which Indian-American has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer of Tesla?

(a) Deepak Ahuja

(b) Vaibhav Taneja

(c) Diljit Singh

(d) Arun Sinha

2. Who has become the second youngest Indian to score a fifty in T20I cricket?

(a) Tilak Verma

(b) Ishan Kishan

(c) Shubman Gill

(d) Yashasvi Jaiswal

3. What is the title of the short film made by the Sports Authority of India on the athletes participating in the Asian Games?

(a) 'Chak De India'

(b) 'Namaste India'

(c) 'Halla Bol'

(d) 'Khelo India'

4. Which country will host the 10-day Malabar Exercise this year?

(a) Australia

(b) India

(c) Japan

(d) USA

5. Which pair won gold medal in SL3-SL4 category in Para-Badminton International-2023?

(a) Deep Ranjan Bisoyee and Manoj Sarkar

(b) Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam

(c) Manoj Sarkar and Pramod Bhagat

(d) Sukant Kadam and Deep Ranjan

6. The Union Cabinet has approved how much rupees for broadband connectivity in villages under the BharatNet project?

(a) 1.00 Lakh Crore

(b) 1.29 Lakh Crore

(c) 1.39 Lakh Crore

(d) 1.49 Lakh Crore

7. Who will lead the Indian team in the World Athletics Championships?

(a) Neeraj Chopra

(b) Tajinderpal Singh Toor

(c) Hima Das

(d) Rohit Yadav

Answer:-

1. (b) Vaibhav Taneja

Bharatvanshi Vaibhav Taneja has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla. Vaibhav Taneja will replace Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn as his new responsibility. Prior to this, Vaibhav was leading the accounting department. Vaibhav Taneja is a commerce graduate from the prestigious Delhi University in India. Before starting work with Tesla, he was associated with SolarCity Corporation and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

2. (a) Tilak Verma

Indian young batsman Tilak Verma has become the second youngest Indian to score a fifty in the history of men's T20I cricket. Tilak Verma achieved this feat in the second T20I against West Indies. Tilak Verma played a brilliant inning of 51 runs in 41 balls. The record of scoring the youngest half-century in the history of T20I cricket is in the name of Indian team captain Rohit Sharma. He scored his first half-century at the age of 20 years and 143 days.

3. (c) 'Halla Bol'

Sports Authority of India (SAI) has launched a short film series 'Halla Bol' on the journey of athletes going to the Asian Games under the umbrella program 'Cheer4India'. Under this campaign, the athletes participating in the Hangzhou Asian Games will be made aware and motivated about the Asian Games. SAI said that a total of 12 short films will be screened in the coming weeks.

4. (a) Australia

The latest edition of Exercise Malabar will begin in Australian waters from August 11-21, in which navies of the United States, Japan, India and Australia will participate. Australia is going to host the Malabar Exercise for the first time. Malabar Exercise was started in 1992 between India and America. Japan joined this exercise in 2015. After this, from 2020, the Australian Navy also started participating in it.

5. (b) Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam

World No. 1 men's doubles pair Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam defeated compatriots Deep Ranjan Bisoyee and Manoj Sarkar to win gold in the SL3-SL4 category at the Four Nations Para-Badminton International-2023 in Sheffield, England. Bhagat also won a silver medal in the singles SL3 category and a silver medal in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category with Manisha Ramdas. And 'Kadam' won the bronze medal in the single SL4 category.

6. (c) 1.39 Lakh Crore

The Union Cabinet has allocated Rs 1.39 lakh crore for the last-mile broadband connectivity scheme for 6.4 lakh villages across the country under the BharatNet project. At present, about 1.94 lakh villages have been connected under the BharatNet project. This connectivity is being provided by Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) which is a branch of BSNL.

7. (a) Neeraj Chopra

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will once again lead the Indian contingent at the World Athletics Championships starting in Budapest, Hungary from August 19. India will field a 28-member team in the World Athletics Championships. Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor has withdrawn his name from the championship due to a back injury.

