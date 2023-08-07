Current Affairs Quiz: August 07 2023- National Handloom Day 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as National Handloom Day etc.

1. Who has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of Cambodia?

(a) Hun Sen

(b) Norodom Sihamoni

(c) Hun manet

(d) none of these

2. Recently, which leader's Lok Sabha membership has been restored by the Lok Sabha Secretariat?

(a) Varun Gandhi

(b) Rahul Gandhi

(c) Chirag Paswan

(d) Dimple Yadav

3. Which Indian player has won the doubles title in the women's tennis hardcourt event in Spain?

(a) Prarthana Thombare

(b) Ankita Bhambri

(c) Mehak Sinha

(d) Ankita Raina

4. Which Indian became the youngest world champion in archery?

(a) Neha Bisht

(b) Shreya Sinha

(c) Deepika Kumari

(d) Aditi Swamy

5. When is National Handloom Day celebrated every year?

(a) 05 August

(b) 06 August

(c) 07 August

(d) 08 August

6. How many railway stations across the country will be modernized under the 'Amrit Bharat Station' scheme?

(a) 308

(b) 408

(c) 508

(d) 608

7. When is National Javelin Day celebrated annually?

(a) 06 August

(b) 07 August

(c) 08 August

(d) 09 August

1. (c) Hun Manet

King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia has appointed Hun Manet, the son of former Prime Minister Hun Sen, as the new Prime Minister of the country. By issuing a royal decree by the King, for the 7th mandate of the Parliament, Dr. Hun Manet was appointed Prime Minister of Cambodia. During the Cambodian elections 2023, the Cambodian People's Party of Hun Sen's party won a major victory. Cambodia is a Southeast Asian country.

2. (b) Rahul Gandhi

The Lok Sabha Secretariat restored the membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the Lower House (Lok Sabha). The decision has been taken by the Lok Sabha Secretariat after the Supreme Court stayed Rahul's conviction in a criminal defamation case. Rahul Gandhi is a Lok Sabha member from the Wayanad constituency of Kerala. In March this year, he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

3. (a) Prarthana Thombare

Prarthana Thombare has won the doubles title in the women's tennis hardcourt event in Barcelona, ​​Spain. The Asian Games bronze medalist teamed up with Russia's Anastasia Tikhonova to beat France's Estelle Cassino and Latvia's Diana Marcinkevica in the final. This is the second title of the year and 26th overall for Prarthana. Prarthana had won a bronze medal in Incheon in 2014 along with Sania Mirza.

4. (d) Aditi Swamy

Maharashtra's 17-year-old Aditi Gopichand Swamy has become the youngest world champion in the individual event in the senior category in archery. She is ranked 30th in women's compound archery and had won the Junior World Championship title two months back. Aditi's father is a mathematics teacher in a government school.

5. (c) 07 August

National Handloom Day is celebrated every year on 7th August in India. Its objective is to promote the handloom industry. This year the nation is celebrating the 9th National Handloom Day. The day was first organized by the Government of India on August 7, 2015 in Chennai. The Swadeshi movement was started on August 7, 1905 as an important aspect of India's freedom struggle.

6. (c) 508

Ministry of Railways has prepared a new policy for modernization of railway stations under 'Amrit Bharat Station' scheme. Under this, 508 railway stations across India will be developed as world class stations. PM Modi recently started this scheme. The total cost of this scheme is more than Rs 25,000 crore. These include 55-55 stations in UP and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 34 in MP, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21-21 in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand and 15 in Haryana.

7. (b) 07 August

National Javelin Day is celebrated every year on 7th August in India to commemorate an important day in Indian athletics history. On this day during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra won the first individual gold medal in athletics. The Athletics Federation of India, established in 1946, is the governing body of athletics sports in India. Its headquarter is located in New Delhi.

