Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 31 July to 06 August 2023

This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams, including topics such as Shohini Sinha, New President of Qualcomm India, Remote Pilot Training Organization and others.

1. Who has been appointed as the new President of Qualcomm India?

(a) Savi Soin

(b) Ajay Nadar

(c) Ashok Sinha

(d) Mahesh Awasthi

2. Which organization has recently launched 'Jaldost Airboat'?

(a) National Aerospace Laboratories

(b) Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

(c) DRDO

(d) Garuda Aerospace

3. 'Naya Savera Yojana' has been launched by which union ministry?

(a) Ministry of Minority Affairs

(b) Ministry of Home Affairs

(c) Ministry of Education

(d) Ministry of Rural Development

4. Which Indian-American has been made the head of the FBI field office in Salt Lake City?

(a) Shohini Sinha

(b) Preeti Kapoor

(c) Aanchal Ranjan

(d) Varsha Gopinathan

5. Which is the first Indian city to be a part of the World Cities Culture Forum?

(a) Kolkata

(b) Mumbai

(c) Bangalore

(d) Chennai

6. Which Indian-American has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the US Finance Agency?

(a) Soumya Swaminathan

(b) Preeti Tandon

(c) Nisha Biswal

(d) Geeta Gopinath

7. What is the annual estimated growth rate of tiger population in India?

(a) 5.8 percent

(b) 5.9 percent

(c) 6.0 percent

(d) 6.1 percent

8. TRAI has tied up with whom to establish cooperation in the field of telecommunication?

(a) Meta

(b) Reliance

(c) Google

(d) C-DOT

9. Who has been named the captain of the Indian T20 team for the tour of Ireland?

(a) Hardik Pandya

(b) Jasprit Bumrah

(c) Rituraj Gaikwad

(d) Suryakumar Yadav

10. How many remote pilot training organizations have been approved by DGCA for drone training?

(a) 53

(b) 63

(c) 73

(d) 83

Answer:-

1. (a) Savi Soin

Smartphone processor maker Qualcomm on August 3 appointed Savi Soin as the President of Qualcomm India. Along with this, he will also hold the post of Senior Vice President of Qualcomm India. Rajen Vagadia was the President of Qualcomm India for the last five years. Qualcomm is an American multinational company.

2. (a) National Aerospace Laboratories

Recently, National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) has launched JALDOST airboat. It is an airboat that moves on water, it is designed to remove floating waste in water. The National Aerospace Laboratories is a part of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), established in the year 1959.

3. (a) Ministry of Minority Affairs

Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani told in the Lok Sabha that about 1 lakh 20 thousand minority students have benefited under the Naya Savera Scheme. 'Naya Savera Yojana' is a scheme launched by the Ministry of Minority Affairs. The scheme provides special coaching facilities for admission to various courses. This scheme has been launched for students belonging to Sikh, Jain, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist and Parsi communities.

4. (a) Shohini Sinha

Indian-American Shohini Sinha has been appointed as the field chief of the FBI in Salt Lake City. Sinha most recently served as Executive Special Assistant to the Director at FBI Headquarters in Washington, DC. She joined the FBI in 2001 as a special agent.

5. (c) Bangalore

Bengaluru has become the first Indian city to be a part of the World Cities Culture Forum (WCCF). With this, Bengaluru has joined the league of cities like New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Dubai. The Forum currently consists of 40 cities spread over six continents. It was founded in 2012 by Justin Simmons OBE, Deputy Mayor of London for Culture and the Creative Industries.

6. (c) Nisha Biswal

Indian-American policy expert Nisha Biswal has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the US Finance Agency. His appointment was recently confirmed by the US Senate. Biswal will serve as the Deputy CEO of the International Development Finance Corporation of the US. Biswal has an experience of over 30 years.

7. (d) 6.1 percent

The population of tigers in India has been estimated at 3 thousand 925 with an annual growth rate of 6.1% per year. Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwani Kumar has submitted its report. Last year, during the celebration of completion of 50 years of Project Tiger in Mysuru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the minimum population of tigers at 3 thousand 167.

8. (d) C-DOT

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and Center for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) have signed MoU to establish technical and institutional cooperation mechanism in Telecom. TRAI is a regulatory body established under the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Act, 1997. Its headquarter is located in New Delhi.

9. (b) Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has been made the captain of the Indian team for the three-match T20I series to be held in Ireland in mid-August. BCCI recently announced the 16-member squad. Karnataka's famous fast bowler Krishna and Rinku Singh, who performed brilliantly in IPL, have also been included in the team. At the same time, Rituraj Gaikwad has been made the vice-captain of the team.

10. (b) 63

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved 63 Remote Pilot Training Organizations for drone training and skilling. These training organizations have certified more than five thousand 500 remote pilot certificates so far. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is a statutory body of the Government of India to regulate civil aviation in India.