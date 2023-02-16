Current Affairs Quiz: February 16 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh gathers Daily Current Affairs news for all students and readers aspiring to give various competitive exams. Some of the most important information compiled in today’s Q&A session related to the AI Chatbot Lexi, High Altitude Drone ‘Suraj’, Jal Jan Abhiyan and more such questions are given below.

1. Who has taken oath as the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court?

(a) Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh

(b) Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey

(c) Justice KM Joseph

(d) Justice Sanjiv Khanna

2. Who has become the first Indian woman bowler to take 100 wickets in T20 International?

(a) Radha Yadav

(b) Rajeshwari Gayakwad

(c) Ekta Bisht

(d) Deepti Sharma

3. India’s which tech-startup showcased Solar Power Drone ‘Suraj’ at Aero India 2023 show?

‘(a) Alpha Design Technologies

(b) Garuda Aerospace

(c) Ideaforge Technology

(d) Drone Acharya Aerial Innovation

4. Who is the President of the World Bank, who announced his resignation before the end of his five-year term?

(a) Ben S. Bernanke

(b) David Malpass

(c) Jim Yong Kim

(d) Kenneth Rogoff

5. Which company has recently launched India's first ChatGPT-powered AI Chatbot ‘Lexi’?

(a) Axio

(b) Lentra

(c) Velocity

(d) Razorpay

6. How many crores have been allocated for the centrally Sponsored "Vibrant Village Program"?

(a) 4,800 crores

(b) 3,800 crores

(c) 5000 crores

(d) 2000 crores

7. In which state did PM Modi virtually inaugurate 'Jal Jan Abhiyan'?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Bihar

(c) Rajasthan

(d) Himachal Pradesh

Answers:

1. (a) Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh

Justice Nongmikapam Koteshwar Singh took the oath as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Also, he has worked in the post of Acting Chief Justice in the Guwahati High Court. He is a former judge of the Manipur High Court and is based in Guwahati. He has experience serving twice as Acting Chief Justice of the High Court and Manipur High Court. This post is vacant since the retirement of Chief Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey. In accordance with clause (1) of article 217 of the Constitution of India, the Indian President has appointed him as the new Chief Justice.

2. (d) Deepti Sharma

Indian women's team all-rounder Deepti Sharma created history as the highest wicket-taker in T20Is. She has now become India's first bowler. Before this, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav has taken 98 wickets from India. Talking about male cricket, India's Yuzvendra Chahal has set the record for taking the most wickets in the T20I matches. While Chahal has taken 91 wickets in T20Is. In the recent Women's Premier League, Deepti was bought by UP Warriors for Rs 2.60 crore at the auction event.

3. (b) Garuda Aerospace

Garuda Aerospace showcased its latest solar-powered unmanned reconnaissance drone named ‘Suraj’. The Aerial J-glider - Suraj (SURAJ) was unveiled at the Aero India 2023 show in Bengaluru. The drone unveiling ceremony was done by the Former DRDO Chairman, Defense Minister and Present Principal Scientific Advisor Dr Satheesh Reddy. Also, this High Altitude ISR drone is specially designed for surveillance tasks. The J-shaped wings of the drone are equipped with solar cells. Garuda Aerospace company is India's first human-centric drone startup established in the year 2015.

4. (b) David Malpass

The President of the World Bank, David Malpass announced his resignation before his completion period of tenure. He took over the Presidential post of the World Bank in 2019. Earlier he served as Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs in the US Administration. The World Bank is an international financial institution that provides capital to low- and middle-income countries. Its main aim is to provide loans and grants for the purpose of taking projects forward. Its headquarters are in Washington, located in DC.

5. (c) Velocity

ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot named Lexi has been launched in India by the Velocity company. The drone is considered the Indian version of the ChatGPT. Also, Velocity has integrated this new technology in artificial intelligence with its existing Analytics Tool integrated with Velocity Business Insights. A chatbot is a computer program that uses Artificial intelligence and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to understand and answer the queries put by customers.

6. (a) 4,800 crores

The Union Cabinet approved the ‘Vibrant Village Program’ (VVP) and launched the development of necessary infrastructure on the northern border, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Its objective is to block the northern border in order to escalate the development of villages while at the same time improving the quality of life of people living in border villages. Rs 4,800 crores have been assigned for this centrally sponsored scheme from the financial year 2022-23 to 2025-26. Out of the total funds, an amount of Rs 2,500 crores will be utilised in the construction of roads.

7. (c) Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Jal Jan Abhiyan' virtually at Abu Road in the Sirohi district of Rajasthan. On this occasion Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and film actor Nana Patekar among others were also present. It is a public awareness campaign in which Brahmakumaris Sansthan and people associated with the Ministry of Jal Shakti are working on the project. This aims at conserving more than five thousand water bodies across the country and creating new water bodies. This awareness campaign will be run for eight months.

