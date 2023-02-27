Current Affairs Quiz: February 27 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents the Daily Current Affairs news for all aspiring students and readers preparing for competitive exams. In today’s quiz session, the most important questions and answers have been compiled on topics like Shivamogga Airport, and Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

1. Australia won the title of Women's T20 World Cup 2023, in which country tournament was organized?

(a) Australia

(b) Bangladesh

(c) South Africa

(d) England

2. In which state did Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the Shivamogga airport?

(a) Assam

(b) Bihar

(c) Nagaland

(d) Karnataka

3. What is India’s in the International IP Index released by the US Chambers of Commerce?

(a) 40

(b) 42

(c) 44

(d) 46

4. In which state did the President of India Draupadi Murmu inaugurate the 14th National Culture Festival?

(a) Bihar

(b) Rajasthan

(c) Uttar Pradesh

(d) Himachal Pradesh

5. Which player won the title of Qatar Open Tennis 2023?

(a) Carlos Alcaraz

(b) Daniil Medvedev

(c) Andy Murray

(d) Novak Djokovic

6. Who has become the highest wicket-taker in the Women's T20 World Cup?

(a) Shabnim Ismail

(b) Anya Shrubsole

(c) Poonam Yadav

(d) Nida Dar

7. Who has been honoured with the Marconi Award for the year 2023?

(a) Raj Reddy

(b) Arthur C. Clarke

(c) Hari Balakrishnan

(d) Sergey Brin

Answers:

1. (c) South Africa

Australia won the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 for the sixth time in the final match played at Newlands, Cape Town Ground. The Australian cricket team defeated South Africa by 19 runs. In the final match, Australia's team scored 156 runs losing 6 wickets. Australian all-rounder Ashley Gardner won the Player of the Series title on the basis of his brilliant performance in the T20 World Cup 2023. In the same final match, Beth Mooney, who played an inning of 74 runs, was selected as the player of the match. The Women's T20 World Cup was started in the year 2009. The Women's T-20 World Cup has been organized a total number of eight times so far.

2. (d) Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the green field Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka. He also laid the foundation stone for various other development projects in Belagavi. This lotus-shaped airport has been developed at a cost of about Rs 450 crores. Its passenger capacity is to handle 300 passengers per hour. This airport is spread over 662.38 acres of land. With the help of this airport, connectivity and accessibility to Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region will improve.

3. (b) 42

India in International IP Index (Intellectual Property Index) ranks 42nd among 55 major global economies as per the report released by the US Chambers of Commerce. According to the US association, India is on track to significantly reform its economy through IP-driven innovation. The United States ranks first in this index, followed by the UK and France. The US Chambers of Commerce's annual report evaluates the protection of intellectual property rights in the world's 55 major economies. This report from the US Chambers of Commerce represents approximately 90% of global GDP.

4. (b) Rajasthan

President of India Draupadi Murmu formally inaugurated the 14th National Culture Festival to be held in Bikaner, Rajasthan. This cultural festival will be organized in Dr Karni Singh Stadium of Bikaner. For the first time in Rajasthan, this festival which lasts for 9 days is being organized. This festival is being organized from 25 February to 5 March 2023. The main objective behind this event is to preserve, promote and popularize the rich cultural heritage of the country.

5. (b) Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev defeated Andy Murray for Doha Crown in the Qatar Open Finals. This was Medvedev's 17th ATP Tour title. Murray has not won any ATP title since October 2019. Inga Swiatek of Poland won the Women's Singles title. The Men's Doubles title was won by the pair Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden.

6. (a) Shabnim Ismail

South Africa's Shabnim Ismail has become the most successful bowler in the history of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Ismail represented the South African Women's team between 2009 and 2023 in which she played 32 matches. Shabnim Ismail has left behind Anya Shrubsole of England, who has taken a total of 41 wickets. Poonam Yadav is the highest wicket-taker for India in the World Cup as she has taken 28 wickets in 18 matches.

7. (c) Hari Balakrishnan

Computer Scientist Hari Balakrishnan has been awarded the 2023 Marconi Prize. Dr Balakrishnan is a Professor in the departments of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He graduated with a BTech in Computer Science from IIT Madras in 1993 and received his PhD degree from the University of California, Berkeley in 1998. The Marconi Prize is considered the most prestigious award for computer scientists provided by the US-based Marconi Foundation.

