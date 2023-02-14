Current Affairs Quiz: 13 February 2023

Current Affairs Quiz for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all students and readers preparing for Competitive Exams. In today’s quiz, useful exam questions related to Aero India 2023, Morgan, Women's Premier League Auction etc. are compiled here.

1. How many billion dollars are announced by World Bank in aid for earthquake-affected Turkey?

(a) 1.50 Billion

(b) 1.20 Billion

(c) 1.78 Billion

(d) 2.00 Billion

2. Which Indian athlete won gold in the shot put event at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships?

(a) Tajinderpal Singh Toor

(b) Vikas Gowda

(c) Parduman Singh Brar

(d) Manpreet Kaur

3. Who has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh?

(a) Gulab Chand Kataria

(b) Fagu Chauhan

(c) Ramesh Bais

(d) Dr B.D. Mishra

4. Who won the men's recurve title in the national ranking archery tournament?

(a) Atanu Das

(b) Tarundeep Rai

(c) Praveen Jadhav

(d) Parth Salunkhe

5. Which England player has recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket?

(a) Ben Stokes

(b) Jos Buttler

(c) Eoin Morgan

(d) Joe Root

6. Which team bought India's star batsman Smriti Mandhana in the first Women's Premier League Auction?

(a) Delhi Capitals

(b)UP Warriors

(c)Mumbai Indians

(d) Royal Challengers Bangalore

7. PM Modi inaugurated Asia's biggest aero show “Aero India 2023”, what is its theme?

(a) ‘The Runway to Billion Opportunities’

(b) ‘Aero Show for Billion Opportunities’

(c) ‘The Runway of Atmanirbhar Bharat’

(d) ‘Trade Expo & Defense Expo Show’

Answers:

1. (c) 1.78 Billion

The World Bank has announced financial aid of 1.78 billion dollars to provide relief and recovery for earthquake-hit Turkey. The earthquake caused widespread damage in southeastern Turkey and its surrounding areas. Based on the extensive experience of the World Bank in Disaster Risk Management, an effective damage assessment has also been initiated to estimate the magnitude of the disaster and identify priority areas in Turkey. Through contingent emergency response components (CERCs), 780 million dollars have been offered in immediate assistance. Under ‘Operation Friend' India is also helping Turkey.

2. (a) Tajinderpal Singh Toor

India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor cleared 19.49m in the shot put event at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships and won a gold medal. While Karanvir Singh who was the only one to cross the 19m mark was an athlete and won a silver medal. Tajinderpal Singh Toor won the 2018 Asian Games and won gold in the 2019 Outdoor Asian Championship. India's current national champion in the triple jump, Praveen Chitravel won the silver medal with a jump of 16.98 metres.

3. (d) Dr B.D. Mishra

In a major reshuffle in 12 states including Maharashtra and Bihar, Indian President Droupadi Murmu appointed new governors. Also, Dr B.D. Mishra has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, Brigadier (Retd.). The bench to hear and pronounce the verdict in the Ayodhya case, Member Justice (retd) S. Abdul Nazir has been appointed as the new Governor of Andhra Pradesh. Moreover, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been appointed as the new Governor of Bihar whereas Ramesh Bais is the new governor of Maharashtra.

4. (b) Tarundeep Rai

Experienced Tarundeep Rai advances to the final stage of the men's National Ranking Archery Tournament and won the title of Recurve.

At the Asian Games 2010, silver medalist Tarundeep in the final defeated former National Champion Parth Salunkhe 6-2. Sukhchain Singh became India's number one in the shoot-off. The player secured the third position by defeating Atanu Das. Also, Senior Women's Recurve Title, Ankita Bhakat won by defeating Madhu Vedwan 6-4 while Bhajan Kaur is on the podium and secured third place.

5. (c) Eoin Morgan

It came to light that former England captain Eoin Morgan retired from all forms of cricket on February 13, 2023. He posted a tweet stating that “After much deliberation, I believe that

Now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years, I will undoubtedly miss the thrill and challenges of playing professional cricket”. Morgan gave England 50 overs in 2019 which led to a tremendous victory in the World Cup.

He played for England and marked a record of 126 ODIs and 72 T20s of captaincy. It is also a record that he has led England to victory in 118 matches as captain in both formats.

6. (d) Royal Challengers Bangalore

The first WPL auction 2023 is underway at the JIO Convention Center in Mumbai. India's star batsman Smriti Mandhana was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for 3.40 crores. Also, the captain of the Indian team Harmanpreet Kaur was bought by Mumbai Indians for 1.80 crores. The first season of the Women's Premier League will be played in Mumbai between March 4 and March 26, 2023, in which 22 matches in total will be played. These matches will be organized at Brabourne Stadium as well as D.Y Stadium.

7. (a) ‘The Runway to Billion Opportunities’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 14th edition of Asia's biggest Aero Show - Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru. Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Choudhary led the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the opening ceremony of the Mega Air Show. 731 executives are participating in the mega show out of which 633 are domestic and 98 are of international level. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the theme of Aero India 2023 is "The Runway to Billion Opportunities" (The Runway to a Billion Opportunities). Over 80 nations are participating in this Mega Aero India 2023.