Current Affairs Quiz: June 01 2023-New CEO of UCO Bank

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as New CEO of UCO Bank, Jyoti Yarraji, 'Turbo UPI' service, etc.

1. Who has been appointed as the MD & CEO of UCO Bank by the Central Government?

(a) Ajay Bhalla

(b) Ashwani Kumar

(c) Vivek Tyagi

(d) Ajay Sinha

2. Where was the National Training Center of the ‘Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’ inaugurated?

(a) Ghaziabad

(b) Lucknow

(c) Jaipur

(d) Guwahati

3. Which Indian athlete has won the gold medal in the 'hurdles event' of the T-Meeting 2023 athletics meet?

(a) Jyoti Yarraji

(b) Sakshi Malik

(c) Anju Kumari

(d) Rekha Bhagwat

4. Which payment gateway has launched 'Turbo UPI' service?

(a) Paytm

(b) Google Pay

(c) Phone Pay

(d) Razorpay

5. Justice Augustine George Masih has been sworn in as the Chief Justice of which High Court?

(a) Allahabad High Court

(b) Rajasthan High Court

(c) Himachal Pradesh High Court

(d) Gauhati High Court

6. Which country's King Norodom Sihamoni is on his first state visit to India?

(a) Bhutan

(b) Indonesia

(c) Cambodia

(d) Qatar

7. Which railway zone has named train engines after martyrs?

(a) Northern Railway

(b) Central Railway

(c) North Central Railway

(d) Southern Railway

Answer:-

1. (b) Ashwani Kumar

The central government has appointed Ashwani Kumar as the MD and CEO of UCO Bank. Prior to this, Ashwani was the Executive Director of Indian Bank. Ashwani Kumar will replace Soma Shankar Prasad as MD and CEO. Ashwani has served as the Chief General Manager of Punjab National Bank.

2. (a) Ghaziabad

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the state-of-the-art National Training Center for the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. An e-learning app- Food Safety and Certification (FoSTaC) was also launched on the occasion. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India is a statutory body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

3. (a) Jyoti Yarraji

India's athlete Jyothi Yarraji won the gold medal in the women's 100m hurdles event at the T-Meeting 2023 Athletics Meet in Tilburg, Netherlands. In the Category E world ranking event, the 23-year-old won the final with a time of 13.20 seconds. Jyoti made it to the finals with a time of 13.08 seconds. With this, Jyoti won her second gold medal in a span of two days.

4. (d) Razorpay

Payment gateway Razorpay has launched 'Turbo UPI' service to facilitate online merchant customers to make UPI payments directly without redirecting them to third party UPI apps during checkout. According to the company, the new feature further simplifies the payment process. Razorpay is an India-based, fintech company founded in 2013 providing payment gateway services to sellers, merchants and ecommerce platforms.

5. (b) Rajasthan High Court

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office to Justice Augustine George Masih as Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court at Raj Bhavan. Justice Augustin George Masih was sworn in as the 41st Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court. He has been a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Justice Masih was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on July 10, 2008.

6. (c) Cambodia

King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia is on his first state visit to India. This is the first visit of the King of Cambodia to India since the present King's father King Norodom Sihanouk came to India in 1963. The Cambodian King also held bilateral meetings with the President and the Prime Minister. India has announced a grant of USD 1.5 million for the acquisition of mining equipment in Cambodia.

7. (a) Northern Railway

Paying tribute to the martyrs, the 'Northern Railway' zone of the Indian Railways has named its diesel locomotives after the martyrs. Ministry of Railways has given information about this by sharing video and picture through a tweet. It was written in the tweet that 'IR salutes their exceptional leadership and ultimate sacrifice for the Nation'. The name of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, is written on one of them.