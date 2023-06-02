Current Affairs Quiz: June 02 2023-New Vice President of WMO

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as new Vice President of the World Meteorological Organisation etc.

1. Who has been elected as the Vice President of the World Meteorological Organisation?

(a) Ajay Kapoor

(b) Abdullah Al Mandous

(c) Mrityunjay Mohapatra

(d) R K Singh

2. When is the formation day of Telangana celebrated?

(a) June 01

(b) June 02

(c) June 03

(d) June 04

3. Which medium-range ballistic missile was successfully test-fired from APJ Abdul Kalam Island?

(a) Agni-1

(b) Agni-2

(c) Agni-3

(d) Agni-4

4. Who has been appointed as a member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)?

(a) Vidyut Bihari Swain

(b) Nripendra Mishra

(c) Alok Ranjan

(d) Vijay Shekhar Singh

5. Who has been appointed as the first woman Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organisation?

(a) Soumya Swaminathan

(b) Kristalina Georgieva

(c) Rekha Sharma

(d) Celeste Saulo

6. Who has recently taken over as the Air Officer-in-Charge Administration (AOA)?

(a) Rajesh Kumar Anand

(b) Ajay Atul Sharma

(c) Dalveer Singh

(d) Ajay Singh Rawat

7. India defeated which team to win the Men's Hockey Junior Asia Cup title?

(a) Sri Lanka

(b) Pakistan

(c) Nepal

(d) Bangladesh

Answer:-

1. (c) Mrityunjay Mohapatra

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra was elected as one of the three Vice Presidents of the World Meteorological Organisation. Abdullah Al Mandous, Director of the UAE's National Center of Meteorology, has been elected President of the WMO for a four-year term. The headquarters of WMO is located in Geneva.

2. (b) June 02

Telangana was formed on 2 June 2014 by bifurcating Andhra Pradesh, which was being demanded since long. After formation, Chandrasekhar Rao was sworn in as the first chief minister of the new state. The Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act 2014 Bill was passed in the Parliament in February 2014. It received the assent of the President of India on 1 March 2014 and Telangana officially came into existence on 2 June 2014.

3. (a) Agni-1

Odisha's APJ Abdul Kalam Island medium-range ballistic missile, Agni-1 successfully trained. Last December, India successfully test-fired Agni-5, a nuclear-capable ballistic missile capable of hitting targets up to 5,000 km away. Agni-1 to Agni-4 missiles have a range of 700 km to 3,500 km and have already been developed.

4. (a) Vidyut Bihari Swain

Former Secretary of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Vidyut Bihari Swain took oath as a member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday. Swain, a 1988 batch administrative officer of Gujarat cadre, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by UPSC chairman Manoj Soni. Swain has held various positions within the Government of Gujarat from 1989 to 2018.

5. (d) Celeste Saulo

The United Nations' World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has appointed Argentine meteorologist Celeste Saulo as its Secretary-General and she is the first woman to be appointed to the post. She will replace Petteri Talas on this post. Since 2014, Saulo has served as director of the National Meteorological Service of Argentina. WMO is a specialized agency of the United Nations that promotes international cooperation on atmospheric science, climate science, hydrology and geophysics.

6. (a) Rajesh Kumar Anand

Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar Anand has taken over as the Air Officer-in-Charge Administration (AOA) on 01 June 2023. Rajesh Kumar Anand was commissioned as an Air Traffic Controller in the Administrative Branch of the Indian Air Force on 13 June 1987. He was awarded Vishisht Seva Medal in January, 2022 for distinguished service.

7. (b) Pakistan

India has won the Men's Hockey Junior Asia Cup-2023 title by defeating Pakistan 2-1. India has won this title for the record fourth time. Along with this, India has also broken the record of winning the Men's Hockey Junior Asia Cup for the most number of times. Arijit Singh Hundal and Angad Bir Singh scored goals for India.