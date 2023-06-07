Current Affairs Quiz: June 07 2023-Kerala started its own internet service

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Kerala started its own internet service etc.

1. Who has won the gold medal in the decathlon at the Asian Under-20 Athletics Championships?

(a) Sunil Kumar

(b) Umesh Awasthi

(c) Shivkumar Singh

(d) Ajay Kumar

2. Which has become the first state in the country to start its own internet service?

(a) Tamil Nadu

(b) Karnataka

(c) Himachal Pradesh

(d) Kerala

3. Who was the CEO of Diageo, who has passed away?

(a) Jensen Huang

(b) Ivan Menezes

(c) Andy Jassy

(d) Debra Crew

4. Which Indian-origin scientist has been awarded the 'Spinoza Award', the highest honor in Dutch science?

(a) Soumya Swaminathan

(b) Abhilasha Singh

(c) Surekha Gupta

(d) Joyita Gupta

5. Which state government has announced the launch of 'Chief Minister's Learn and Earn' scheme?

(a) Madhya Pradesh

(b) Uttar Pradesh

(c) Assam

(d) Bihar

6. How many countries have been elected to the UN Security Council for a two-year term?

(a) 4

(b) 5

(c) 6

(d) 7

7. When is the World Food Safety Day observed annually?

(a) June 05

(b) June 06

(c) June 07

(d) June 08

Answer:-

1. (a) Sunil Kumar

19-year-old Indian player Sunil Kumar won the gold medal in the men's decathlon event at the Asian Under-20 Athletics Championships being held in Yecheon city of South Korea. Sunil secured the first position by scoring 7003 points in 10 events decathlon. He got first place in 100 meters hurdles, discus throw and javelin.

2. (d) Kerala

Kerala has become the first state in the country to launch its own internet service. Kerala Chief Minister P. Vijayan launched the Kerala Fiber Optic Network in the state, in which users will get 1 Gbps speed. On this occasion, he said that through this 20 lakh families will get free internet connection. The Government of Kerala has launched a new service named Kerala Fiber Optic Network (K-FON).

3. (b) Ivan Menezes

Ivan Menezes, CEO of the world's largest spirits company Diageo, has passed away. He was 64 years old. Ivan Menezes was born in Pune, India in July 1959, the son of Ivan Menezes, the chairman of the Indian Railway Board. Menezes joined Diageo in 1997, following the merger of Guinness and Grand Metropolitan.

4. (d) Joyita Gupta

Indian-origin scientist Joyita Gupta has been awarded the Spinoza Prize, the highest honor in Dutch science. This award is sometimes also called the 'Dutch Nobel Prize'. The University of Amsterdam said in a statement that he has been honored for his outstanding, pioneering and inspiring scientific work. Gupta will get 1.5 million euros to spend on activities related to scientific research.

5. (a) Madhya Pradesh

Chief Minister's Learn and Earn scheme will be started in Madhya Pradesh to teach employable skills to the youth. Under this scheme, 703 work areas have been identified for training. At least one lakh youth will be trained under the scheme. 8,000 to 10,000 rupees will also be given to the youth during the training.

6. (b) 5

The United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday elected Algeria, Guyana, Sierra Leone, Slovenia and South Korea to the UN Security Council for a two-year term beginning on January 1, 2024. The five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council are Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

7. (c) June 07

World Food Safety Day is celebrated every year on 07 June. It started in the year 2019. World Food Safety Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2018. Its purpose was to strengthen the commitment to food security. This international day is a collaborative effort between the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. The first event of World Food Safety Day was held on June 7, 2019.